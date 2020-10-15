In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 14
6:23 p.m.: A hypodermic needle on the sidewalk near 7 Trask St. was retrieved and disposed of safely.
11:54 a.m.: A caller from 8 Loring Court reported that a US Census worker would not leave the property.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 14
10 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:55 p.m.: A driver on Kitefield Road received a verbal warning for having an obscured license plate.
1:28 p.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident who reported an unemployment application was falsely made in his or her name.
1:26 p.m.: Report of people riding dirt bikes behind Rockport High School on Jerden's Lane. Officers checked the area and were unable to find anyone riding dirt bikes.
11:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:34 a.m.: The harbormaster was notified of an aluminum skiff left on Front Beach.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 14
9:27 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation and having an expired license.
9:05 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
8:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Allen Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:29 p.m.: Officers removed debris from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
3:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodcrest Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:19 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodcrest Road. The person refused ambulance services.
1:47 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding threats being made on Central Street.
1:45 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a skunk in a chicken coop on Summer Street.
12:20 p.m.: Officers assisted a Lincoln Street resident who reported an unemployment scam was falsely made under their name.
11:40 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
11:31 a.m.: Report of a past minor car accident on Powderhouse Lane. The two drivers exchanged information.
8:30 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a coyote on a Harbor Street property.
ESSEX
Thursday, Oct. 15
7:17 and 6:58 a.m.: Two drivers on Main Street and John Wise Avenue received citations for speeding.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
10:44 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:01 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who reported an application gto unemployment scam was falsely made in his or her name.
11:31 a.m.: A driver on Winthrop Street received a verbal warning for having an expired, nonrenewable registration. The car was towed.