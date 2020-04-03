In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Friday, April 3

6:34 a.m.: A carbon monoxide alarm was investigated on Juniper Road. 

1:45 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported at the Walgreens on Main Street. 

Thursday, April 2

10:40 p.m.: A person at the McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue reported that someone had used his ATM card and charged $200. 

8:57 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Sebastian's Pizza on Washington Street.  

6:07 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street. 

4:53 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Emerson Avenue for a report of a man who would not leave. 

4:16 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered near Halibut Point Restaurant on Main Street and disposed of safely. 

2:26 p.m.: Police were sent to the Walgreens on Main Street for a report of a disturbance. 

ROCKPORT

Friday, April 3

1:40 a.m.: Report of a street light out on Blue Gate Lane.

12:23 a.m.: Noise complaint on Kitefield Road. The person claimed the neighbor in the next-door apartment unit was banging on their shared wall. Officers spoke with the neighbor and peace was restored. 

Thursday, April 2

10:26 p.m.: An officer moved a tree limb blocking the roadway on the corner of South and Prospect streets. 

9:20 p.m.: Lift assist on Penzance Road. 

8:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

7:38 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having broken taillights. 

5:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Calebs Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

5:02 p.m.: Lift assist on Broadway.

MANCHESTER

Thursday, April 2

9:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

5:16 p.m.: A Windemere Parking Extension resident reported his coin collection had been stolen. The matter is under investigation. 

3:10 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a skunk limping across Pine Street.

10:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

8:40 a.m.: Officers helped a tractor trailer pass through School Street.  

ESSEX

Thursday, April 2

5:44 p.m.: Report of a civil dispute between a landlord and tenant on Ice House Lane. 

2:06 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm at a Lufkin Street residence. Essex Fire Department found high readings of CO in the home. All propane appliances were turned off and the home was ventilated. Firefighters cleared the area a short time later. 

