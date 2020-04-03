In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, April 3
6:34 a.m.: A carbon monoxide alarm was investigated on Juniper Road.
1:45 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported at the Walgreens on Main Street.
Thursday, April 2
10:40 p.m.: A person at the McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue reported that someone had used his ATM card and charged $200.
8:57 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Sebastian's Pizza on Washington Street.
6:07 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
4:53 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Emerson Avenue for a report of a man who would not leave.
4:16 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered near Halibut Point Restaurant on Main Street and disposed of safely.
2:26 p.m.: Police were sent to the Walgreens on Main Street for a report of a disturbance.
ROCKPORT
Friday, April 3
1:40 a.m.: Report of a street light out on Blue Gate Lane.
12:23 a.m.: Noise complaint on Kitefield Road. The person claimed the neighbor in the next-door apartment unit was banging on their shared wall. Officers spoke with the neighbor and peace was restored.
Thursday, April 2
10:26 p.m.: An officer moved a tree limb blocking the roadway on the corner of South and Prospect streets.
9:20 p.m.: Lift assist on Penzance Road.
8:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:38 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having broken taillights.
5:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Calebs Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:02 p.m.: Lift assist on Broadway.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 2
9:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:16 p.m.: A Windemere Parking Extension resident reported his coin collection had been stolen. The matter is under investigation.
3:10 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a skunk limping across Pine Street.
10:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:40 a.m.: Officers helped a tractor trailer pass through School Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 2
5:44 p.m.: Report of a civil dispute between a landlord and tenant on Ice House Lane.
2:06 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm at a Lufkin Street residence. Essex Fire Department found high readings of CO in the home. All propane appliances were turned off and the home was ventilated. Firefighters cleared the area a short time later.
