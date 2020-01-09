In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 9
1:10 a.m.: Peabody police requested assistance on Honey Lane in their city for a missing juvenile. Street supervisors and cruisers were dispatched in an attempt to locate the missing person. Negative searches were attempted at residences on Haskell Street and Eastern Avenue. The child's mother later called to report that the child showed up at school today and is safe.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
11:51 p.m.: Police received multiple calls from Bond and Washington streets for loud pick-up trucks that have been idling for a half hour.
9:26 p.m.: A caller from Middleton Street reported that she had lost her phone on School Street. She was tracking the phone to the areas of Church and Columbia streets. Police went to Columbia Street and called the phone. A Spanish-speaking person answered the phone and police went to the house of the person who answered. Police spoke with a man in the apartment, who explained that his mother had found the phone and did not speak English. The phone was returned.
9:16 p.m.: A resident of Washington Street came into the station to report that she is afraid of a man with whom had had a relationship. Since they broke up, she reported that her ex has repeatedly tried to make contact with her; showing up at her work, at home, and at local establishments. He has also left her unwanted gifts, including lingerie.
12:32 p.m.: A caller at the Masonic Temple of 27 Eastern Ave. reported a red truck had been parked in the lot for weeks. Police confirmed that the vehicle is legally parked and registered to a nearby resident.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 8
7:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Tarrs Lane West. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:24 p.m.: Michael Copp, 49, of Rockport, was arrested after allegedly hitting a car on Hodgkins Road and leaving the scene. No injuries were reported and an accident report was filed. Copp was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, having an open container of alcohol in his car and leaving the scene of property damage. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday.
10:27 a.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors involved in a dispute. As of writing, it is unclear if the issue was resolved.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 4:59 and 8:56 p.m.
9:48 p.m.: Report of a Christmas tree in the roadway on Bennett Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the tree.
6:40 p.m.: A Central Street resident reported they have been receiving packages that are not addressed to them.
2:20 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for speeding and not carrying a licence.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 9
6:56 a.m.: : A driver on Main Street was given a verbal warning for an unspecified violation.
6:14 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for a stop sign violation.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Apple Street at 4:21 p.m., Harlow Street and Conomo Point Road at 4:56 p.m., John Wise Avenue and Lanes Road at 5:47 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 7:29 and 8:12 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at 9:07 p.m. Each drivers was given a verbal warning.
7:46 p.m.: A citizen was assisted at Southern Avenue and Apple Street.
7:06 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to Main Street. It was a false alarm.
4:35 p.m.: Utility requested on Martin Street. Notification made.
1:25 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal application for operating with revoked registration. The car was towed from the scene.
10:31 a.m.: A driver received a citation for speeding during a traffic stop on Southern Avenue at the Manchester line.
8:57 a.m.: Citizen assist on Martin Street
7:14 a.m.: Paperwork served on Main Street.
