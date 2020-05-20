In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 20
12:27 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at Eastern Avenue. Police reported it to be a mental health issue.
Tuesday, May 19
1:47 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Perkins Peak for a report of vandalism.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, May 19
8:43 p.m.: A Dock Square resident reported receiving harassing emails.
5:04 p.m.: A Marshall Street resident reported two large scratches down the side of his or her car. The person did not know when the scratches could have been made.
4:45 p.m.: Officers were called to keep the peace between two people on Dock Square during a property exchange.
8:58 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Marmion Way. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
7:34 a.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 19
9:50 p.m.: Report of a female screaming near King's Way. Officers searched the area and were unable to hear any screaming.
3:43 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox sighting on Crooked Lane.
2:12 p.m.: Officers assisted in a birthday parade on School Street.
1:11 p.m.: Report of a bicyclist falling off his or her bike on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:42 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a raccoon of a Raymond Street porch.
ESSEX
Wednesday, May 20
6:51 and 6:35 a.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue and Main Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
1:09 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation.
Tuesday, May 19
1:44 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and Kings Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:32 a.m.: The DPW filled a sink hole at Memorial Park.