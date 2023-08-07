In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 31
Crashes with property damage only were reported in the vicinity of 1064 Washington St. at 10:46 a.m., near 103 Washington St. at 12:47 p.m., and in the vicinity of 89 Bass Ave. at 9:10 p.m.
7:23 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Western Avenue.
3:54 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with injuries on Route 128 southbound. Police arrived on scene as a motorcycle rider was being evaluated by Gloucester Fire paramedics before he was taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment. Police spoke with the driver of a 2015 Toyota who said he was in the travel lane when the motorcycle began to merge from the exit onto the highway and attempted to go around a vehicle in front of him that was also trying to merge, the report said. The motorcycle then cut suddenly in front of the Toyota and they collided, with the motorcycle rider falling off his bike. The motorcycle then popped back up and continued into the passing lane where it was struck by a third vehicle, a 2018 Toyota. This driver told police the incident happened so fast it was unavoidable. The 2018 Toyota and the motorcycle had to be towed from the scene due to the damage.
2:49 p.m.: A U-Haul employee reported to police that a man had rented a vehicle and never returned it. The employee showed police a rental agreement dated June 2, 2023, that stated the man was renting the vehicle for two days. The man had rented the vehicle in Gloucester and was supposed to return it to a location in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Police called the Lebanon location to verify the vehicle had not been returned.
10:25 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud, identity theft.
9:49 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Pine Street.
9:15 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on East Main Street.
Sunday, July 30
10:45 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Perkins Street.
5:07 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue and Neptune Place.
1:32 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gloucester Avenue.
8:57 a.m.: Due to a follow-up investigation at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 22-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with threatening to commit a crime and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
7:16 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Railroad Avenue and disposed of safely.
12:45 a.m.: Peace was restored after a reported disturbance at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
Saturday, July 29
4:21 p.m.: A hit-and-run crash with property damage only was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road. Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 49-year-old Beverly resident charging her with leaving the scene of property damage. A witness reported seeing a white van strike the rear corner of a gray Nissan. The van backed up and parked, a report said. A woman got out of the van, walked around to look at the damage then wiped off the area where the van hit the Nissan. The woman then drove off and parked elsewhere. The witness took a picture of the van before it left the scene, and at its new location. The witness reported the crash to store staff and took a photo of the driver inside the store. She then left and called police, who arrived and found fresh damage to the rear driver’s side of the Nissan, including a large dent and white scratches. Police checked out the damage to the white van which was minor, but showed black scuff marks on the rear passenger side. Police reviewed video footage of the incident, but when they went to speak with the van driver, the van had left. The next day, the officer made contact with the Beverly Police Department, told them about the incident, and requested they go to the home of the registered van owner to speak with the owner.
10:36 a.m.: A resident reported his 10-foot dingy was missing from Lobster Cove on Bridgewater Streetand suspects it had been stolen. The boat, with a No. 14 sticker for Lobster Cove, was last seen July 28 at 8 a.m. Its value was estimated at $500.
10:07 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of 226 Washington St.
Friday, July 28
9:20 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 21-year-old Arlington resident on a charge of driving without a license after police responded to a report of a motor vehicle stuck on Long Beach at the end of Rockport Road. Police arrived to find a white 2016 Volkswagen GTI stuck in the sand at the beginning of the beach. The driver told police he was unaware he was not able to drive that far down the beach and got stuck. When asked, the driver was unable to produce a license, but provided a passport and a Brazilian identification card. The resident confirmed he had been living in Arlington for five years. Tally’s was notified to tow the car from the beach back to the roadway.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Washington Street at 3:04 p.m. and on the Route 128 Extension southbound between the rotaries at 5:52 p.m.
4:23 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Essex Avenue.
4:02 p.m.: Outdoor lights were reported stolen and chairs vandalized on Larose Avenue in what a report describes as an ongoing dispute.
9:33 a.m.: Threats were reported on Railroad Avenue.
7:32 a.m.: Police took a report of a larceny on Addison Street.
6:36 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 40-year-old Gloucester man charging him with vandalizing property and larceny under $1,200. Police initially responded for a report of trespassing. The landlord showed police video footage from a security camera of a man believed to be trespassing on the property after being served with a no-trespass order. A short time later, police returned to the residence for a report of a larceny. It appeared the cameras were missing after being ripped off the building. A person believed to be the same man who was reported trespassing was shown in camera footage tearing the camera off the building. Another camera did not record the incident as it appeared it was taken down before it detected motion. Police were able to identify the suspect by matching tattoos from February booking photos of him to the man in the video footage. The cameras were estimated to cost $200.
Thursday, July 27
7:12 p.m.: Police responded to a crash on Middle Street with property damage only.
6:17 p.m.: A motor-vehicle theft was reported on Prospect Street.
6:14 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of a larceny.
4:32 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud.
3:42 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 58-year-old Gloucester resident after a report of an assault at the Elks Lodge on Atlantic Road, according to the police log which states the incident is under investigation.
3:17 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of Foster’s Shell on Eastern Avenue.
3:11 p.m.: Obscene behavior was reported on Railroad Avenue. The log refers to charges being sought.
2:33 p.m.: Credit card fraud was reported on Centennial Avenue.
10:54 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after a crash with property damage only was reported at Washington and Poplar streets.
10:42 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street. No action was required from police.
10:40 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on the Route 128 Extension. A vehicle was towed.
10:28 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported at Burnham’s parking Lot.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 3
9:40 p.m.: A report was made about larceny/forgery/fraud at a Main Street address.
9:33 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Railroad Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
7:24 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property on South Street.
4 p.m.: Vandalism at a Broadway address was reported.
Animal issues were reported on Marmion Way at 9:05 a.m., Norwood Avenue at 9:16 a.m. and at a Penzance Road address at 2:50 p.m..
1:50 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle hit-and-run at a Broadway address.
1:30 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Bearskin Neck address.
1:15 p.m.: After a fire alarm was reported, the Fire Department was dispatched to a Mt. Locust Avenue address.
9:50 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
7:23 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Granite Street address.