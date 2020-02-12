In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 12
6:26 a.m.: Police summoned to the apartment building at 352 Main St. where a resident reported his television was being stolen. The television was not being stolen. Peace restored.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
5:13 p.m.: Police responded to the Action Inc. shelter at 370 Main St. on report of a disturbance created when the staff attempted to remove an unwanted guest. Peace restored.
4:13 p.m.: Police responded to the apartment building at 352 Main St. on report of two unwelcome guests. The individuals were gone when officers arrived.
3:28 p.m.: Officers responded to the Sunbanque tanning salon on Prospect Street on report of stolen merchandise. It is being investigated.
2:16 p.m.: Staff at the Shaw's grocery store on Railroad Avenue reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.
1:26 p.m.: An individual found a backpack and turned it in at the police station. Inside, police found a number of pills, a pipe, testosterone injectors and a used syringe. Items were disposed of properly.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 12
1:54 a.m.: An officer notified National Grid about two street lights out on Penzance Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
9:52 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main and High streets received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:59 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Sheehan Terrace received a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation and a lights violation. The car was towed from the scene by Tally's Towing.
6:05 a.m.: A Forest Street resident reported hearing a strange noise on the back porch at 1 a.m. The person claimed the noise stopped after an outdoor light was turned on. Officers told the person to call back if it happens again.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 12
7:23 a.m.: An officer found a dog wandering around First Parish Church on School Street. The dog was taken into the Police Department and later returned to its owner.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Traffic stops: Five drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 9:01 a.m. and 10:19 p.m.
9:20 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for speeding.
6:28 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a court summons for operating with revoked insurance.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Feb. 12
12:32 a.m.: Salvatore Lentini, 82, of Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Main Street. He was arraigned later Wednesday at Gloucester District Court.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
10:54 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for having a plate light out.
12:45 p.m.: Report of theft on Town Farm Road. The matter is under investigation.
