In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 4
1:10 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported at the intersection of Souther Road Moorland Road.
11:48 a.m.: Lost and found property was reported in the vicinity of Willow Street.
10:05 a.m.: Lost and found property was reported at Niles Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard.
9:52 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Eastern Avenue.
8:30 a.m.: An incapacitated person was reported to be at the intersection of Sayward and East Main streets.
7:22 a.m.: A complaint about parking at the Lorraine Apartments on School Street was lodged.
Monday, Jan. 3
8:35 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reportedly banging on the window of a Prospect Street home.
7:28 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported at Stanwood Point.
3:35 p.m.: Suspicious activity with motor vehicle was reported Andrews Street.
11:38 a.m.: Police responded to a report of stolen property at Eastern Avenue.
8:52 a.m.: A hypodermic needle found near 12 Cedar St. was retrieved and disposed of safely/
7:07 a.m.: The staging area for the search of Abbie Flynn, 59, of Saint Louis Avenue was set up at Farrington Avenue. Flynn remained missing as of late Tuesday afternoon.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Feb. 3
Traffic stops: Eight drivers received warnings — six verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between 6:03 a.m. and 7:09 p.m.
9:11 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a civil infraction for operating with an expired license. The driver received a ride home from a friend.
7:50 p.m.: Lift assist on Mill Lane.
9 a.m.: The Elder Affairs officer was notified of an email scam reported by a Highview Road resident.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Feb. 3
5:51 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:38 p.m.: Report of a wallet lost on Summer Street.
2:23 p.m.: A Forest Street resident reported receiving a possible scam call from someone claiming to be with the IRS. Officers advised the person to contact the IRS directly about the matter.
8:26 p.m.: State police were notified regarding a report of a speeding white Mustang on Route 128 southbound.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Feb. 4
4:35 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
Building and area checks made throughout the morning.
Monday, Feb. 3
8:48 p.m.: Elizabeth Corwin, 56, of 199R John Wise Ave., Essex, was arrested on John Wise Avenue on a charge of violating an order issued out of Newburyport District Court.
7:25 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for an unconscious individual on Lakeshore Drive. EMTs declared it an unattended death.
6:56 a.m.: A citation was issued to a driver during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue for operating an unregistered vehicle, having no registration in possession and having no side mirror on the vehicle.
Building and area checks made throughout the day into the night.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Eastern Avenue at Water Street at 10:36 a.m., Southern Avenue at 2:05 and 4:16 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 11:09 p.m., and Main Street at 5:06, 9:08 and 11:37 p.m. The last driver was issued a citation, two were given written warnings, and three verbal warnings. No action was taken at one stop.
4:29 p.m.: An erratic operator was reported on Eastern Avenue. The vehicle could not be located when police arrived on scene.
3:30 p.m.: A 911 emergency call was confirmed at have been in error.
11:37 a.m.: Utility requested on Western Avenue. Notification made.
10:46 a.m.: A citizen were assisted on Main Street.
Building and area checks made throughout the day into the night.
