In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 14
10:23 p.m.: A person called from the 7-Eleven at 48 Maplewood Ave. to notify police that he believes he has identified the person who vandalized his car earlier in day. The car owner reported at 2:44 p.m. that his tires were slashed while he was at work overnight and the street camera was not positioned to view the crime.
8:22 p.m.: A manager at Latitude 43 at 25 Roger St. called to report a highly intoxicated woman was staggering around looking for her car.
4:49 p.m.: A caller from the Sawyer Free Library at 2 Dale Ave. reported that there has been a black bike leaned up against the library bike rack for about 10 days.
3:19 p.m.: A Springfield Street landlord reported that she saw, in plain view, a burned spoon, a baggie and a syringe in the bedroom of one of her tenants.
2:05 p.m.: A woman at 31 Prospect St. reported that a former neighbor knocks on her door all night long and stands by her door all day long. She reported that he breaks in when she isn't home and "sabotages" her microwave but there is no sign of forced entry. The woman has reported past incidents to the police and building management. Police identified past reports relating to these two going back two years and it appears that the man has dementia and is in failing health.
10:33 a.m.: A caller at 7 Railroad Ave. reported that two men were loitering next to the side of the building facing Maplewood Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 15
1:08 a.m.: Noise complaint lodged regarding the MBTA trains idling at Station Square after hours.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
11:21 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having a plate light out.
4:58 p.m.: Officers advised a Main Street resident who reported a bank account had been compromised.
4:51 p.m.: A Prospect Street resident reported a person claiming to be supervisor from the U.S. Postal Service knocked on the door and asked to see if a package was delivered. The person did not show any formal identification to prove he was with USPS. Police found the individual in question, who happened to be the Rockport postmaster. Both parties were spoken to and no further action was taken.
12:14 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for not having an inspection sticker.
10:39 a.m.: A High Street resident reported a social security scam. The person did not give out any personal information to the scammer.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Traffic stops: Four drivers were pulled over for violating various traffic laws between 4:51 and 11:03 p.m. Two received verbal warning and two received written warnings.
10:45 a.m.: A truck reportedly hit a wall on University Lane. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. An accident report was filed.
2:33 p.m.: Report of a fender-bender on School Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
3:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 10:40 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.
9:09 p.m.: Oswelt Millien, 35, of Medford, and Jamilee Agostino, 30, of Woburn, were arrested after the car they were riding in was pulled over for speeding on Eastern Avenue. Millien, the driver, was arrested on a previous warrant and Agostino, the passenger, was charged with possession of a class E drug and having an open container of alcohol. Both were arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Wednesday.
3:20 p.m.: A Lufkin Point Lane resident reported he suspected his missing cat was stuck inside the neighbor's garage. Police advised the cat owner to wait until the neighbors came home to let the cat out.
12:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:33 a.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported a personal belonging may have been stolen from his or her apartment. The matter is under investigation.
7:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by the Essex Fire Department to Beverly Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.