In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 9
12:39 a.m.: A caller from Friend Street reported that she heard someone on her porch. An area search by an officer did not find anyone.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
9:31 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Rocky Neck Avenue for a report of vandalism. A woman explained that her vehicle has been purposely scratched on three separate occasions in the past week. The damage was to the right side of the vehicle.
5:11 p.m.: A man was reported hitting golf balls on Thatcher Road.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 8
6:27 p.m.: The Fire Department extinguished a small campfire on the rocks by Old Garden Road.
3:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Seagull Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:46 p.m.: Report of a sum of money found on Granite Street. The person who made the report said they will hold on to the cash until someone claims it.
12:42 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a past car accident on Union Lane.
10:39 a.m.: Report of a small fire in the woods by Steel Derek Quarry. The Forest Fire Department responded and found a pile of brush smoking with no flames. It is unclear at this time how the smoking started. The pile was extinguished.
9:41 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported three lawn signs had been stolen from his property. The matter is currently under investigation.
8:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Road. The person was transported by Beauport Ambulance Services to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Traffic stops: Between 9:30 and 11 a.m., four drivers received warnings — two verbal and two written — for speeding on Walker Road, Pleasant Street, Pine Street and Route 128 southbound.
8:56 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:53 p.m.: The MBTA was notified of a man walking down the train tracks by Spy Rock Hill.
2:35 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was tagged.
2:09 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a past car accident on Central Street.
1:32 p.m.: A gas company was notified to fix a small pipeline break on Alpine Road.
12:29 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:27 a.m.: A driver on Walker Road received a written warning for speeding.
9:13 a.m.: Report of a neighbor harassing contractors on Brook Street. Officers at the scene were unable to locate the neighbor.
8:34 and 8:26 a.m.: Drivers on Summer Street and Norton’s Point received verbal warnings for hands-free driving violations.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 9
7 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign.
12:36 a.m.: Officers assisted a person with their disabled car on Main Street. The car was towed by Tally’s towing and the person was driven home by a friend.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
6:03 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
6:19 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning. At the time of publication, it is unclear what the warning was for.
6:03 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
1:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Choate Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.