In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 2
8:19 p.m. Police at the station took a report of witness intimidation.
4:40 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Ledgemont Avenue.
1:41 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud from Cherry Street.
1:22 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Blackburn Circle.
12:31 p.m.: Police took a report of a larceny from a business on Dory Road.
11:55 a.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported on Grant Circle and Washington Street.
8:50 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after a report of a disabled vehicle on Route 128 north and Grant Circle.
Monday, May 1
9:10 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Dodge Street.
7:18 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance on Railroad Avenue. A manager from 7 Railroad Ave. told police a man reported to be homeless was outside in the parking lot guzzling a 1-liter bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. Officers found the man and advised him not to drink in public.
5:23 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Friend Street.
4:50 p.m.: Fraud, identity theft was reported to police.
3:59 p.m.: A past hit-and-run crash was reported on Washington Street. A resident reported her car was struck on April 28 while parked on the side of the road. Home security footage showed what appeared to be a black, 2019 to 2023 Dodge Ram crew cab with a utility box in the bed striking her 2012 Nissan and continuing on without stopping. Police found damage down the entire side of the vehicle and its mirror was ripped off. Police were unsuccessful in identifying the vehicle during a computer search.
12:25 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main Street.
10:50 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Lexington Avenue.
9:50 a.m.: An abandoned motor-vehicle was reported on Summer Street.
8:52 a.m.: Fraud, identity theft was reported on Gloucester Avenue.
8:25 a.m.: No one was injured in a crash between a van and a large ramp truck used to tow vehicles on Washington Street and Folly Point Road. The van driver said he came around an S-curve and saw a large ramp truck in the road. The van driver tried to stop before the collision, but he was unable to do so. The ramp truck driver said he was making a service call on Folly Pond Road. When he made the left from Washington Street, a portable-potty truck came around a corner and he had to stop immediately to avoid striking this truck. This caused the ramp to extend into the southbound travel lane of Washington Street. Before the ramp truck could move up Folly Pond Road, the van struck the rear of the ramp truck. The ramp truck had minor damage to the right rear towing fork and the van sustained moderate damage to the left front bumper. Police noted the roadway was wet at the time and there was a limited line of sight within the curve.
8:15 a.m.: Threats were reported on Maplewood Court. A person on the first floor heard someone yelling on the second floor and felt the threats were directed at him.
6:10 a.m.: Police took a report of trespassing at condominiums on Prospect Street.
1:09 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Sunday, April 30
8:54 p.m.: Police could not locate the source of a disturbance on Marina and Loma drives.
8:42 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Main Street resulted in charges.
Saturday, April 29
3:20 p.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
2:51 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of identity theft.
1:59 p.m.: A well-being check on Main Street resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old Gloucester woman, who was charged with possession of a class C drug, resisting arrest, a straight arrest warrant and a default warrant regarding a failure to appear in court.
1:19 p.m.: A crash on Route 128 north and Eastern Avenue resulted in charges being sought.
1:17 p.m.: A call for assistance on Cobblestone Lane was referred to the Fire Department.
11:47 a.m.: Police took a report of a missing person on Barker Avenue.
11:05 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Biskie Head Point.
9:24 a.m.: Larceny was reported at Walgreens on Main Street.
9:23 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of larceny.
Friday, April 28
9:25 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 31-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with driving with a suspended license, and having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way after he was stopped on Maplewood Avenue.
5:16 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Magnolia Pier on Shore Road.
3:02 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud on Horton Street. A resident came to the station to report his employer’s human resources department contacted him about someone opening an unemployment claim using his name and information. The man said he had been notified of this on April 25. Police advised the man to keep an eye on his personal accounts and if possible change his passwords to avoid anyone from accessing his other accounts.
2:37 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Burnham Street resulted in police filing a criminal complaint against a 40-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with a number plate violation, and having an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on a public way.
2:23 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Prospect Street. Woman came to the station after two earlier attempts to get her property from a Prospect Street address. The person went there once with police and once with the property owner. The report states both attempts to get her property were stalled by another person who rented her a room in her first-floor apartment. The woman’s coffee maker was reportedly smashed. The report states all of the property was removed from the room. The person said taken from the room was all of her clothes, a Kindle, a laptop computer, jewelry and personal items. The woman claimed she had paid rent until May 1 and had not been able to get into the apartment because someone refused to give her access. The woman stated the value of the missing property is more than $2,500. Police planned to file charges of larceny and destruction of property unless the woman is made whole.
2:20 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud from Bass Avenue. A person came into the station to report her company’s human resources office had contacted her about someone opening an unemployment claim under her name. The person filed the necessary paperwork for a false claim.
1:55 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Rocky Neck Avenue.
10:43 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at Governors Park on Lookout Street.
9:42 a.m.: A stop of a yellow 2007 Honda Civic on Route 128 south and Concord Street resulted in police filing charges of driving without a license and speeding against a 23-year-old Peabody man driving without a license and speeding. The person was stopped after the officer used the LIDAR device and clocked the man’s car traveling at 88 mph in a 55 mph zone, the report states. The driver was only able to produce a registration and a passport. The driver was able to call someone to take possession of the car and he was cited and notified charges would be filed.
ESSEX
Saturday, May 66:25 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a citation was issued.
6:11 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a citation was issued.
1:a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Martin Street address.
Friday, May 5
9:14 p.m.: A report was made about a traffic hazard at the intersection of Choate Street and John Wise Avenue.
5:24 p.m.: A report was made about a traffic hazard on Choate Street.
4:40 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle on Belcher Street.
3:19 p.m.: After a report of a motor vehicle accident on John Wise Avenue (Route 133), an emergency ambulance transport was conducted to Beverly Hospital. The operator was cited for the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
11:06 a.m. After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a written warning was issued.
7:12 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue, a citation was issued.