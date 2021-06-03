In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER 

Wednesday, June 2

6:06 p.m.: A caller reported that their painter called him stating an individual is banging on his lift and he is too afraid to come down. 

1:14 p.m.: A set of Honda keys was found on Niles Beach. 

12:42 p.m.: A father from Hammond Street turned in a BB gun. 

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, June 2

8:07 and 8:05 p.m.: Two drivers on Granite Street and Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for speeding. 

3:11 p.m.: Report of a car stuck on rocks on South Street. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.  

3:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on T Wharf. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.  

2:36 p.m.: Report of a man eating out of a town trash can on Dock Square. The man told officers at the scene he was only looking for his water bottle. No further action was taken. 

12:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, June 2

8:16 a.m.: Report of stolen red cedar wood on Tanglewood Road. 

