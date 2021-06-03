In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 2
6:06 p.m.: A caller reported that their painter called him stating an individual is banging on his lift and he is too afraid to come down.
1:14 p.m.: A set of Honda keys was found on Niles Beach.
12:42 p.m.: A father from Hammond Street turned in a BB gun.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 2
8:07 and 8:05 p.m.: Two drivers on Granite Street and Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for speeding.
3:11 p.m.: Report of a car stuck on rocks on South Street. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.
3:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on T Wharf. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:36 p.m.: Report of a man eating out of a town trash can on Dock Square. The man told officers at the scene he was only looking for his water bottle. No further action was taken.
12:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 2
8:16 a.m.: Report of stolen red cedar wood on Tanglewood Road.