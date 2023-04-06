In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 4
12:23 a.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Frank Street address. The source of the noise was not be found.
Monday, April 3
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital from High Street Court at 12:10 a.m. and High Street at 4:15 p.m.:
9:55 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted at a Main Street address.
MANCHESTER
Monday April 3
4:40 p.m.: After a traffic stop on Beach Street, a written warning was issued for a speeding violation.
3:20 p.m.: After a report a person was suffering uncontrollable bleeding at a Pine Street address, an emergency medical transport was conducted.
12:57 p.m.: A Moses Hill Road traffic stop ended with a written warning issued for a stop sign violation.
12:23 p.m.: After a traffic stop on School Street, a motorist was issued a citation for an inspection sticker violation and being an unlicensed operator.
8:35 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street, a citation was issued for passing in a no-passing zone.
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 27
5:51 p.m.: Police took a report of shoplifting at Dollar General on Whistlestop Way.
4:16 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 48-year-old Gloucester man on charges of assault and battery and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
1:21 p.m.: As a result of parking enforcement at the playground municipal lot on Friend Street, police planned to file charges of having an unregistered, uninsured vehicle on a public way against a 44-year-old Gloucester man. The vehicle’s plates were seized, but the 2006 Mercedes could not be towed due to cars on the narrow street impeding the entrance to the lot for a tow truck.
12:54 p.m.: Services were rendered for suspicious activity at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street.
9:24 a.m.: As a result of parking enforcement at the parking lot on Warner Street, police planned to file charges against a 42-year-old Gloucester resident of having an unregistered vehicle on a public way and a number plate violation to conceal identification.
3:49 a.m.: After a report of a suspicious white Toyota in the area of Essex Avenue and New Way Lane, police arrested a 28-year-old Hampton, New Hampshire, man on charges of drunken driving and being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Police found the driver walking and waving down cars with his cellphone flashlight, the report states. His car was parked on the shoulder with its hazard lights flashing. Police could smell alcoholic beverages on the driver, who told officers he was driving to a house in Rockport when he ran out of gas. Police said it appeared the driver was heading in the wrong direction. Police saw multiple open containers of craft beers in the vehicle’s cup holders. The driver told police he only had one sip of the beer and the other container was a few days old. He denied drinking anything else and said he was coming from his home in New Hampshire. Police asked the driver to take several field sobriety tests, some of which he passed, some of which he failed. The driver was arrested and taken to the station where police administered a chemical breath test. The driver’s blood alcohol concentration was well above the state’s limit of 0.08%. A copy of his license suspension was placed with his belongings.
Sunday, March 26
10:43 p.m.: A well-being check on Cleveland Place resulted in police arresting a 58-year-old Gloucester woman on four straight arrest warrants. Police went to an apartment for a noise complaint. When they arrived, officers could hear loud screaming coming from the building. Police knocked and were greeted by the resident. Dispatch then told officers the woman had four outstanding warrants against her and she was placed under arrest.
10:23 p.m.: An outside grill fire on Riggs Street was doused with water by the caller.
10:38 p.m.: After a report of an assault and a truck being struck with a rock on Washington Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 41-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with malicious destruction to a motor vehicle.
6:26 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the CVS Pharmacy on Thatcher Road.
5:19 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with traffic for a call at the Morrissey Apartments on Middle Street.
4:47 p.m.: A smoke/fire-alarm activation was reported on Blake Court.
3:37 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Prospect Street. A caller reported a window at a residence was broken and someone was inside. The broken window was a civil matter and the person in the residence has permission to be there.
2:57 p.m.: The Fire Department requested assistance with a medical call at Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue.
10:42 a.m.: Police retrieved a hypodermic needle from Pavilion Beach on Commercial Street and disposed of it safely.
10:30 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on Centennial Avenue.
8:22 a.m.: Police received a report of a homeless camp in the woods off Gloucester Avenue.
Saturday, March 25
10:19 p.m.: The Fire Department was notified of a transformer on fire on Magnolia Avenue.
7:23 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Prospect Street.
5:38 p.m.: Shoplifting was reported at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way. The manager said a female had stolen an item from the store. The manager did not want to press charges, but she wanted the person to stay out of the store. Police were unable to identify the person.
4:34 p.m.: Kids causing a disturbance were reported on Gloucester Avenue.
11:55 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of harassment.
9:36 a.m.: Police as the station took a report of threats.
9:13 a.m.: After a two-car crash on Bennett Street North and Washington Street, a vehicle was towed by a private towing company.
9:02 a.m.: A crash into a pole in the vicinity of 318 Washington St. resulted in police planning to charge a 63-year-old Gloucester woman with leaving scene of property damage. According to the report, police arrived only to find the driver had left and the driver’s and passenger’s side airbags had deployed on a 2016 Toyota Rav 4. While searching the vehicle, they located a hospital bracelet with a name and date of birth on the ground outside the driver’s side door. Police had the vehicle towed. While police were still on scene, they got a call that the driver was located at Tally’s on Pond Road looking to pick up her vehicle. A detective was dispatched to hold her until the investigating officer arrived. The driver told police she was on her way to drop a man off for a medical appointment at the hospital when they said a German shepherd ran in front of the vehicle, causing her to swerve to the road’s right shoulder and into the pole. The driver said she was shaken by what happened, and flagged down a friend for a ride because she did not have her license on her at the time. The man left because he needed to make his appointment. The pair said they planned to come back to the scene but left when they saw the vehicle being towed away, so they drove to Tally’s to wait for the vehicle. The driver declined medical attention from paramedics. Police planned to file a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
8:24 a.m.: Police responded to a report of a trailer accidentally coming off of its hitch on Route 128 south. A cruiser was sent and Tally’s was notified for a tow.
Friday, March 24
6:53 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
4:23 p.m.: Police referred a report of a disabled vehicle to another agency.
9:48 p.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Marsh Street.
9:39 a.m.: Police responded to a report of trespassing at Sargent Street Extension.
9:03 a.m.: A motor vehicle stop on Washington and Stone Court resulted in charges and a vehicle being towed.
1:56 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported between the lights on the Route 128 Extension and Eastern Avenue.