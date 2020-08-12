In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, August 12
8:55 a.m.: A stolen row boat was reported at Dykes Pond on New Way Lane.
5:44 a.m.: A caller from Sebastian's Pizza at 56-58 Washington St. reported a possible cat or possum across the street looked as if it was in pain.
Tuesday, August 10
11:38 p.m.: A woman from 49 Atlantic Road reported being chased by a coyote for the previous ten minutes. Police provided a courtesy ride for the caller to Brier Road.
11:14 p.m.: An anonymous citizen turned in a wallet found in the street, sliding it under the lobby glass. The finder did not relay any information.
2:20 p.m.: A man walked into the station lobby to report fraudulent activity from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. He explained to police that he was never a resident of Colorado, has never worked in Colorado, and has no reason for a claim to be issued under his name.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 11
7:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gaffield Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:01 p.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched for a fire alarm on Granite Street. No smoke or fire was reported at the residence. Firefighters found the alarm was triggered by a leaking hot water tank.
5:01 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for operating with revoked registration and a suspended license.
1:45 p.m.: Report of a car driving off the road on Penzance Road. A good Samaritan helped the driver push the car back on the road before Tally's Towing arrived on the scene.
1:17 p.m.: An illegally parked car on South Street was ticketed.
12:42 p.m.: Officers safely disposed of a syringe found on Seaview Street.
10:04 a.m.: Officers assisted DPW workers in fixing a loose manhole cover on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 11
8:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:47 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
9:15 a.m.: Officers filed a report after an oil truck reportedly got caught underneath the MBTA train gate on Beach Street and damaged it.
9:04 a.m.: A pocket knife found on Beach Street was submitted into police custody.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Traffic stops: Between 4:30 and 6 p.m., five drivers received citations for speeding and hands-free driving violations on Eastern Avenue and Main Street. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
10:04 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
7:46 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
6 p.m.: Medical emergency on Conomo Point Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:01 a.m.: Officers assisted a person out of the woods by Andrews Street after he or she became lost on the trails.