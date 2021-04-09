In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 8
6:45 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge to speak to a man who appeared to be scared and confused. The man stated he was looking for his wallet near the bridge and that his vehicle was parked in the Saltwater Grill lot off Grant Circle. The officer provided the man a courtesy ride to his car and other officers followed to provide back up. At the restaurant parking lot, officers were made aware that he did not have a vehicle and that the vehicle he pointed out as his was in fact not. The man, who still appeared to be scared by the officers, said he livedat Riverdale Park and believes the address to be on Patriot Circle. An officer brought the man to his residence and he was reunited with his mother. The officer then explained to the man to not be frightened by the police and to be honest next time.
2:00 p.m.: A brush fire was reported in the area of Pathways for Children at 29 Emerson Ave.
12:54 p.m.: A hypodermic needle retrieved from Maplewood Avenue was disposed of safely.
12:15 p.m.: A dead bird was removed from Parisi Field off Hough Avenue.
8:45 a.m.: A Wonson Street resident called animal control to compliment them on their fast response to a hurt coyote.
8:00 a.m.: A coyote with a broken leg was reported on Wonson Street. An officer went to the area to observe two coyotes, one with an injured leg.
7:59 a.m.: A man called animal control to state he got into an argument with a woman with a dog on Good Harbor Beach. The caller complained that the woman he spoke to on the beach told him the online laws stated she could be there. The caller asked for the online ordinance to be fixed. The dog ordinance appears to be correct on the official Gloucester site but there are others. It is also possible the person speaking with the caller was not telling the truth.
7:27 a.m.: A woman reported that she is observing three dogs, some off leash, on Good Harbor Beach near the piper plover enclosure. The caller stated she will keeping calling. It is unclear if she spoke to these individuals about plover concerns.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 8
4:45 p.m.: A Beach Street resident filed a report. It is unknown at this time why the report was filed.
1:22 p.m.: A person filed a report at the station regarding fraudulent activity on a personal bank account.
11:48 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a broken street sign on Granite Street.
9:38 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a water issue at a Long Beach cottage.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 8
9:26 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on Route 128 northbound that was locked out of his or her car.
5:22 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a court summons on charge of driving with a suspended license.
4:28 p.m.: A driver on Forest Street received a written warning for driving with revoked insurance. The car was towed from the scene.
1:56 p.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors involved in a verbal dispute on Woodholm Road.
12:11 p.m.: A Central Street resident reported a social security scam.
9:37 a.m.: Officers removed a tarp from the roadway on Route 128 northbound.
7:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Neck Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 8
8:33 p.m.: George Sherwood, 67, of Ipswich, was arrested on John Wise Avenue on charges of driving while drunk, carrying an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation. He was arraigned Friday morning at Gloucester District Court.
8:29 p.m.: A person reported hitting a deer with his or her car on John Wise Avenue. The car was damaged but the person was able to drive it home. Officers advised the person to file a crash report.
5:45 and 5:33 p.m.: Two drivers on Harlow Street and John Wise Avenue received warnings — one verbal and one written — for speeding.
4:28 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed electrical wires on Western Avenue.
1:07 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
12:11 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for having an expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online on the roadside before being dismissed by the officer.
11:48 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
8:32 p.m.: A company doing roadwork on Martin Street reportedly struck a gas line. Officers turned the gas off in the area and National Grid was notified to fix the issue.