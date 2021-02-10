In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 9
7:50 p.m.: A caller from Haskell Street reported that a dog was barking for hours somewhere along the road. An officer found nothing.
11:26 a.m.: A man from Magnolia Avenue reported that he was a victim of the unemployment benefit scam that has been going around. An officer informed him to monitor all financial and credit accounts and he explained that he has not found any fraud involving his accounts yet but was only aware of this since the notice came in the mail.
11:06 a.m.: A caller from 17 Sadler St. reported that a man knocked on the door claiming to be from National Grid. He did not see the work truck. An officer confirmed that a National Grid crew was reading the meters.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 10
12:50 a.m.: Officers gave a verbal warning to a bicyclist who was riding without any reflectors.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
6 and 3:29 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Country Club Road and Granite Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:01 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on South Street Court.
2:24 p.m.: Lift assist at Station Square.
1:54 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of two coyotes roaming around Drumlin Road.
1:19 p.m.: A Broadway resident reported being the target of a social security scam.
11:02 a.m.: A Smith Street Court resident reported being the target of a unemployment scam.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 9
6:33 p.m.: Officers assisted a driver whose car ran out of gas on on Route 128 southbound.
12:50 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Feb. 9
3:37 p.m.: A Hardy Lane resident reported being the target of a unemployment scam.
1:49 p.m.: Report of car hitting a utility pole on Apple Street. No injuries were reported. The car was towed form the scene.
12:18 p.m.: William Chadwick, 33, of 35 East Main Street, Gloucester, was arrested on Prospect Street on charges of possession of a Class A drug, a subsequent offense. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Wednesday morning.
10:06 a.m.: Lift assist on Water Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:56 a.m.: A County Road resident reported being the target of a social security scam.