GLOUCESTER
Monday, Dec. 30
6:40 p.m. and 7:57 p.m.: Officers responded to two 911 calls, one at a Bond Street residence and the other at a Bass Avenue convenience store. Both calls were accidental.
5:28 p.m.: A caller reported being contacted by someone from the electric company in a possible phone scam. No money changed hands.
4:17 p.m.: A Wheeler Street resident reported the same black truck with a very loud exhaust drives up Wheeler Street every day, typically spinning its wheels. Officer located the vehicle owner who said he would discontinue the practice.
1:52 p.m.: A walk-in to the police station complained that a former employer has not given him his final paycheck. He was advised that a dispute over a paycheck is a civil matter. He was advised of his rights and also advised to cease leaving messages for the former employer.
12:47 p.m.: Police and rescue squad responded to the area of 1212 Washington St. on report of a single vehicle crashing into a wall. The vehicle had three juvenile occupants and one was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further treatment. The vehicle was towed. No further details.
9:57 a.m.: A truck traveling in the vicinity of 900 Washington St. spun out and hit a wall, also damaging a utility pole. National Grid was notified and responded.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Dec. 30
7:37 p.m.: The DPW was notified to sand the roads around town.
8:27 a.m.: Medical emergency at Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 30
7:37 p.m.: Report of a car spin-out on Route 128 southbound. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.
5:09 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for defective equipment.
3:43 p.m.: Report of a single gunshot sound in the area of Summer Street and Kings Way. Police searched the area and found no evidence of guns firing.
ESSEX
Monday, Dec. 30
8:48 p.m.: Police notified a Southern Avenue resident that a person in Manchester had found one of their belongings.
7:03 p.m.: The DPW was notified again to sand the roads.
9:26 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for defective equipment.
8:47 a.m.: The DPW was notified to sand the roads around town.
