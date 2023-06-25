In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 22
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport to hospital was conducted from Millbrook Park t 9:55 a.m. and a High Street address at 10:14 p.m.
9:01 p.m.: Someone was reportedly issued a verbal warning on Broadway.
7:32 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Smith Road address. Someone was reportedly spoken to.
2:02 p.m.: Medical emergency ambulance service was refused at a Broadway address.
10:54 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Beach streets.
9:12 p.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 22
4:38 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue.
3:17 p.m.: After a complaint was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued to the driver.
Wednesday, June 219:49 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
8:12 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Western Avenue.
8:02 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Moses Lane.
6:12 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.
GLOUCESTER
Monday, June 12
11:52 p.m.: A 44-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on charges of driving drunk, negligent driving and a marked lanes violation after a crash on Concord Street.
5 p.m.: A runaway was reported on Forest Street.
12:52 p.m.: Police took a report of elder abuse.
12:48 p.m.: A person was transported to the hospital after a report of an incapacitated person on Stacy Boulevard. Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against the 34-year Gloucester resident for drinking in a public way or place.
10:44 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment from McPherson Park on Prospect Street.
10:24 a.m.: Police took a report of loitering at Jodrey State Fish Pier
9:28 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Blackburn Circle.
Sunday, June 11
5:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Lincoln Park.
5:57 p.m.: Vandalism to a front door was reported on Western Avenue.
3:12 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Walgreens on Main Street.
10:06 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment from a Main Street establishment.
9:05 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on High Street.
Saturday, June 10
7:22 p.m.: A disturbance was reported in an apartment at Heights at Cape Ann.
6:39 p.m.: Trespassing was reported at an establishment on Main Street.
2:14 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Highland Street. A white Acura suffered a broken front passenger window. The owner said he thinks the window was broken by a rock thrown from a lawn mower.
12:46 p.m.: A minor two-car crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported.
12:38 p.m.: Injuries were reported when two cars were involved in a front-end collision while navigating the Eastern Avenue traffic lights. A crash report states both cars suffered major front-end damage. The report states that injuries were reported by two occupants of a 2017 Chrysler, but due to the timing and location of the crash, police were unable to obtain information on who they were as they were taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi, did not report any injuries. Both vehicles had to be towed.
10:17 a.m.: Bark mulch that had been delivered to a home on Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Highland Street was stolen. About a third of the pile, valued at $80 to $100, was missing.
9:37 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop in the vicinity of 334 Main St., police arrested a 57-year-old Gloucester woman on a charge of driving without a license and a straight arrest warrant.
9:09 a.m.: The Vietnam Memorial on Hough and Western avenues was reportedly vandalized again — this time painted with octopus. Five such figures were glued to the statue and painted in a similar way in a previous incident earlier this month. The caller said they are going to be in contact with the city Public Works director about setting up surveillance in the area.
3:28 a.m.: After a crash with property damage only at 335 Washington Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 27-year-old Gloucester man charging him with leaving the scene of property damage, speeding and a marked lanes violation. The person who called police told them a car that crashed into an iron fence was leaving and heading toward Rockport. Police arrived to find a car’s front black bumper, a headlight and other debris from the crash, as well as a torn front license plate in one of the knocked-down fence posts, but it was only partially readable. Police said it appeared the vehicle was traveling northbound, went up Wheeler Street, crashed into the fence at the corner, then continued down the hill and back onto Washington Street. Police also found a black baseball cap. Police eventually found the car parked in front an address on Washington Street with no driver present. The damage to the vehicle was consistent with that found at the scene. Police also saw the front windshield had been smashed and that both front airbags had been deployed. They found the car’s registration was consistent with the plate left at the scene. Police searched Facebook for the name of the owner, which showed a couple of pictures of him wearing similar baseball hats to the one that was left at the scene. Police could not locate the driver and planned to file a criminal complaint against the owner with charges related to the crash.
2:30 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Taylor Street.
Friday, June 9
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Washington and Wheeler streets at 8:44 a.m., on Essex Avenue at 1:54 p.m., Washington Street at 2:58 p.m., and Magnolia Avenue at 8:58 p.m.
7:11 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Centennial Avenue regarding a dispute over the line between two properties. Police advised a person who had conducted a survey that this was a civil matter to be handled between the two parties in court and to leave the disputed property alone for the time being.
3:40 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
3:16 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Perkins Road.
1:53 p.m.: Police took a report of assault with a dangerous weapon on Flume Road. The incident is under investigation.
11:11 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call from Heights at Cape Ann.