In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Thursday, April 20
7:15 a.m.: An alarm on Eastern Avenue was checked and the building secured.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 19
3:41 p.m.: A report was made about a dog off leash on Tucks Point Road.
1:53 p.m.: Cement in the road was reported on Bridge Street. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was notified.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 20
1:17 a.m.: A well-being check was conducted at a Long Beach location.
Wednesday April 19
4:09 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
3:56 p.m.: A report was made about a car crash on Main Street. A medical emergency transport was conducted.
3:41 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported at the intersection of Granite and King streets.
2:32 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Loblolly Cove address.
11:11 a.m.: A report was made about an alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a South Street address.
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, April 9
Peace was restored after disturbances on Friend Street at 6:25 p.m. and Pearl Street at 11:42 p.m.
7:08 p.m.: A Prospect Street resident reported his ATM card may have been used to steal $800, and gave police a description of the person he thought used the card. The resident was advised to cancel his card and notify the bank of the fraudulent activities.
5:42 p.m.: A woman reported she had misplaced her clutch at Shaw’s on Railroad Avenue sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. She went back and retrieved the clutch at the market but saw that prescription medication, debit cards, a Massachusetts ID card and $202 in cash was missing.
3:14 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Harold Court for a report of a a verbal road rage incident. During the investigation, dispatch notified the officer that one driver had a revoked registration status for a gray Mitsubishi Lancer. Police relayed this to the driver, who was cited for having an uninsured, unregistered vehicle on a public way. While the vehicle was being towed, the vehicle’s front bumper scraped the ground causing minor damage.
9:56 p.m.: A 911 caller reported seeing smoke at Vernon’s Pit, and the call was transferred to the Fire Department.
2:39 a.m.: Police at the station on Main Street took a report of harassment.
2 a.m.: A disturbance on Brier Road could not be located.
1:22 a.m.: A caller reported seeing someone go into her unlocked vehicle on Mason Street. The caller saw the person walk away and she does not believe anything was stolen. A search of the area did not turn up anything.
Saturday, April 8
9:43 p.m.: The Fire Department assisted a resident who was locked out of a residence at Harbor Village on Main Street.
7:56 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Old Salem Road.
6:01 p.m.: A car struck a rock on Bennett Street North resulting in property damage only.
Disturbances were reported on Prospect Street at 1:50 p.m. and Smith Street at 4:01 p.m.
11:11 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
9:59 a.m.: A 911 caller said the fire alarm was sounding at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street.
9 a.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported on Commonwealth Avenue and Lookout Street.
1 a.m.: A 23-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of driving drunk, speeding, reckless driving and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on Route 128 north and the Route 128 Extension.
Friday, April 7
6:04 p.m.: Police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 40-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of illegally attaching plates and with having an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle on a public way. Police found a black Mercury Mountaineer parked three feet from the curb on Hampden Street, positioned so that the road would be blocked if someone parked on the opposite side of the street. The vehicle was unoccupied with a “for sale” sign in the window. Neighbors said it had been parked there for one day. A check of the plate found it was assigned to a black 2008 Jeep Commander. A check of the VIN found the vehicle’s registration was inactive. Police ticketed the car for parking more than one foot from the curb and had the vehicle towed.
3:25 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Salt Marsh Lane for a report of someone who dug up an explosive device while doing construction at a residence. Once police arrived, they were notified that the State Police Bomb Squad already knew of the find. The explosive device that had been dug up was in a rock that was previously blasted. The bomb squad arrived at 4 p.m. The area was evacuated while they worked on the device. Police and fire closed down the road from any pedestrian and vehicle traffic before the bomb squad neutralized the device and the scene was opened back up.
1:39 p.m.: Police took a report of a stolen phone at the AT&T store at Gloucester Crossing Road. A person said he bought someone an iPhone worth $1,000 and he has been trying to contact that person to get the phone back. Police advised the person this was a civil matter and to contact the court.
12:31 p.m.: A caller reported a small fire in a window box at 287 Main St. The Fire Department was notified and extinguished the fire.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Eastern Avenue at Main Street at 11:19 a.m. and on the Route 128 Extension south towards Grant Circle at 7:36 a.m..
10:15 a.m.: As a result of a warrant service at Motel 6 in Danvers, police arrested a 29-year-old Gloucester resident and a 32-year-old Gloucester resident on default warrants for failing to appear in court. The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, detectives and officers coordinated with Danvers Police and met in the Motel 6 parking lot to arrest the pair in a room without incident.
Thursday, April 6
1:29 p.m.: After a report of drug activity on Main Street, police arrested a 26-year-old New Harbor, Maine, man on charges of possession of class A and class E drugs. Police also arrested a 28-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of possession of a class A drug and possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug. Officers working a road detail on Main Street were alerted by a resident who said a man and a woman were crouching behind a tree engaging in possible drug activity. The detail officers detained the man and conducted a pat frisk while an officer who arrived pat frisked the woman. On the woman, the officer found “various pipes with brown residue consistent with smoking narcotics, cut up pieces of Brillo pad, a roll of tin foil, baking soda, a scale with residue, a brown paper bag full of candy in plastic wrappers consistent with methods of distribution,” according to the report. When the man arrived at the station, he informed officers that a small bag with a white powdery substance had fallen out of his hat and was on the floor of the cruiser, which police then located.
1:19 p.m.: A larceny was reported at the West Gloucester Congregational Church on Essex Avenue.
1:09 p.m.: Harassment was reported to police at the station on Main Street.
12:17 p.m.: A landscaping crew was reported to be dumping soil on Causeway Street.
12:10 p.m.: After a 911 call from Main Street for a disturbance between neighbors, police told a 72-year-old Gloucester resident they planned to file a criminal complaint in court charging him with assault and battery. During a conversation between a man and a woman about items he left in the common staircase, the woman said the man pushed her and threatened her.
10:58 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Spring Street, and disposed of safely.
9:23 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Madison Square.
7:21 a.m.: After a report of a two-car crash with property damage but no injuries on Maplewood Avenue at Prospect Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 25-year-old Gloucester woman with a charge of driving without a license. Police arrived to find a green 2007 Toyota Rav4 with major damage to the front driver’s side parked across the intersection and the driver standing next to it. The report states the driver was heading from Maplewood Avenue and attempting to enter Prospect Street when another vehicle struck her that was also entering the intersection. The woman described the vehicle as a gray taxi that fled toward Maplewood Avenue. A search of the area did not turn up the other vehicle. The driver and the car’s owner told police she did not have a driver’s license, but was able to produce identification from another country. Police told the woman she needs to get a Massachusetts driver’s license since she has established her residency in Gloucester. Police informed her they would be filing a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation. The Toyota was towed.
Wednesday, April 5
4:37 p.m.: Asked to check the well-being of a man in Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street, officers found the 47-year-old Gloucester man on his knees leaning forward onto his forehead near a headstone. According to the report, police said he was turning blue, his hands were of a lighter color and his skin was warm to the touch. An officer put the man on his back and gave a sternum chest rub, but he did not wake up. The man began agonal breathing so the officer administered the overdose antidote Narcan, and the man woke up. A detective on scene noticed a plastic bag with several pills inside in an open jacket pocket, which was seized for evidence. The Fire Department rescue squad took the man to the hospital for medical attention. Inside the plastic bag, police found 51 white oval pills with the markings G31 embossed on them. The pills were placed into evidence and marked for analysis. Police had asked what the pills were for and the man replied they were his prescription of Gabapentin. He told police his bottle was not large enough to hold all of the pills. Police said they also found evidence of other drug use.
Police plan to file a criminal complaint in court against the man charging him with illegal possession of a class E drug.
2:35 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud, identity theft at the Main Street station.
2:27 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Great Republic Drive.
12:58 p.m.: Vandalism was reported to police at the station on Main Street.
8:31 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from School Street for safe disposal.