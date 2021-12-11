In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Friday, Dec. 10
5:28 a.m.: Driver of car disabled at Eastern Avenue an Grove Street given assistance.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Traffic stops for various violations made at Eastern Avenue at 3:17 p.m., when the driver was given a written warning; John Wise Avenue and Lanes Road at 8:46 p.m., when the driver was given a verbal warning; and at Eastern Avenue at 4:51 p.m., Southern Avenue and Kings Court at 6:50 p.m., and Southern Avenue and Fire Road at 9:18 p.m., when a citation was issued to the drivers.
4:57 p.m.: Complaint about parking on Lowe Hill Road. An officer spoke to the driver.
3:11 p.m.: 911 call from Eastern Avenue. The caller was gone when officers arrived and could not be located.
2:28 p.m.: Citizen assisted on John Wise Avenue.
11:29 a.m.: An officer spoke to driver on Main Street after it was reported the person was driving erratically.
9 a.m.: The rescue squad took an individual having difficulty breathing by ambulance to the hospital.
