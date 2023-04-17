In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 17
Medical emergencies: An ambulance transport was refused on Sandy Bay Terrace at 10:31 a.m., while two individuals were taken to hospitals from Kitefield Road at 8:16 p.m. and Squam Hill Court at 9:13 p.m., respectively.
9:58 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted at a Main Street address.
7:18 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Main Street. The driver was spoken to.
Sunday, April 16
9:19 a.m.: Lost property was reported from an address on Main Street.
Saturday, April 15
10:32 p.m.: An emergency medical ambulance transport was conducted from an address on Parker Street.
9:14 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Jerden’s Lane, a verbal warning was issued.
10:45 a.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on South Street.
Friday, April 14
9:06 a.m.: Lost property was reported from a Granite Street address.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 18
12:31 a.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at a Martin Street address.
5:52 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of John Wise Avenue and Choate Street, a citation was issued.
Monday, April 17
12:02 a.m.: An emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Martin Street address.
2:13 p.m.: An animal complaint was made at a Belcher Street address.
Sunday, April 16
9:53 p.m.: A complaint was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Main Street. A citation was issued to the driver.
5:48 p.m.: After an investigation at the intersection of John Wise Lane and John Wise Avenue, a fire was confirmed. Essex firefighters responded to the scene.
9:24 a.m.: A fire investigation was conducted at a Pond Street address.
Saturday, April 15
7:22 p.m.: A report was made about a theft at a John Wise Avenue address.
11:34 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident on John Wise Avenue with injuries. A medical transport was conducted.
7:30 a.m.: A medical transport was conducted from a Winterhaven Road address.
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, April 4
10:46 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Thatcher Road.
8:20 p.m.: After a report of suspicious activity at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 51-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of distribution of a Class B drug.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Grant Circle at Route 128 south at 11:26 a.m., Grant Circle at Route 128 northbound at 11:09 a.m., and on Eastern Avenue at Route 128 north at 6:15 p.m..
Abandoned vehicles were reported on Mason Street at 11:32 a.m. and Western Avenue at 5:44 p.m.
3:41 p.m.: A 59-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on charges of shoplifting at Walgreens on Main Street. After meeting with the store manager, a woman matching the description given to police was found sitting on a bench on Main Street by officers. The woman denied taking items, and showed police a receipt for paid items inside bag she had. Another officer who was with the store manager said employees witnessed the woman stuffing store items into a large black purse. Those items were concealed in the purse and the woman placed the purchased items into a reusable shopping bag. The employees told police the woman dropped the purse when confronted and left the store. A list of items concealed by the woman totaled $129.40. After denying this, she later admitted to police that she had placed those items in her bag while inside Walgreens, the report states.
2:09 p.m.: Police planned to file a charge of having an uninsured vehicle on a public way and driving with a revoked registration against a 65-year-old Gloucester woman after a motor-vehicle stop on Main Street.
11:56 a.m.: After a traffic stop as a result of a registration check on a 2008 Nissan Xterra on Manuel F. Lewis and Main streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 23-year-old Gloucester man on charges of having an uninsured motor vehicle on a public way and driving with a revoked registration.
11:05 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Maplewood Avenue. A fire alarm activation was reported and the Fire Department was dispatched. No smoke or flames were showing.
10:15 a.m.: A caller from Eastern Avenue reported fire alarms going off but there was no smoke or fire showing. The call was transferred to the Fire Department.
9:45 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance among neighbors on Chestnut Street.
9:06 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of ongoing phone harassment.
2:27 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a MedFlight landing at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School campus on Cherry Street.
1:17 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 27-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of leaving the scene of personal injury, negligent driving, speeding, and leaving the scene of property damage after a crash on Eastern Avenue at the Route 128 Extension. A crash report states the resident while driving a 2014 black Dodge Challenger was speeding, lost control and the car rolled over multiple times through two lanes before it came to rest on its roof about 130 yards from the initial skid marks. Both male occupants in the vehicle were transported to Beverly Hospital. There was damage to the guard rail and a Mass Highway sign. Police on scene believed the driver had fled on foot in the direction of Eastern Avenue and Neptune Place with possible head injuries while the passenger remained on scene. As police were gathering information, a homeowner yelled that an officer had located the man in the backyard of a home on Eastern Avenue, and that the driver was giving the officer a hard time. Police found the driver sitting on the back steps, bleeding. He was transported to Beverly Hospital by Beauport Ambulance. Police said the passenger appeared dazed and he was convinced that he should get checked out at the hospital; he was taken to Beverly Hospital by the Gloucester rescue squad.
Monday, April 3
5:37 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Pond Road and Eastern Avenue. A crash report states the Rockport driver of a 2009 Ford did not look left when attempting to take a left from Pond Road onto Eastern Avenue. The driver then struck a 2023 Chevrolet heading straight on Eastern Avenue. A child in a car seat in the back of the Chevrolet who was sitting on the same side as the impact was taken to the hospital for observation by the Gloucester Fire Department. Both vehicles could be driven from the scene.
4:15 p.m.: A resident came into the police station to report selling six bracelets totaling about $1,000 to a Florida jewelry store over several months but has not received any money. The resident said he has made many attempts to contact the buyer on WhatsApp but has been unsuccessful. Police said this is a civil issue and he could take action in court.
Disturbances: At 4:12 p.m. on Prospect Street; at 3:38 p.m. at Heights at Cape Ann; and at 8:56 a.m. on Beach Court.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Western Avenue at 9:08 a.m., East Main Street at 10:28 a.m. and on Grant Circle at 3:11 p.m.
3 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment.
11:34 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
11:20 a.m.: A search did not turn up an abandoned motor vehicle reported on East Main Street.