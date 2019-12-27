In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Dec. 26
5:50 p.m.: Officers took a report from a Friend Street resident regarding what she called continuing harassment by her landlord, including ordering around the tenant's children. Police advised the tenant of her rights.
11:07 a.m.: A Gloucester man reported to police that his Boston Bruins sweatshirt — to which he attached immense sentimental value — had been stolen from the locker room while he was working out at the YMCA on Middle Street. An hour later, he called back to report that he'd been wearing the sweatshirt under his vest the whole time and did not remember putting it on.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Dec. 26
8:34 p.m.: A person on the corner of Granite Street and Forrest Street received a criminal complaint for operating with a revoked registration. The car was towed from the scene.
7:46 p.m.: A person reported they found some money on Bearskin Neck. Police advised the person to drop the money off at the department, but the person refused to do so. Instead, the person said to call them back if an officer found the person who lost the money.
5:43 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and High Street received a criminal complaint for operating with a revoked registration. The car was towed from the scene.
12:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:12 a.m.: Rossello Nieves, 31, of Gloucester, was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol on Granite Street. He was also charged with speeding and a marked lanes violation. An open container charge was later dropped. Nieves was arraigned Thursday at Gloucester District Court and later released on personal recognizance. His next court date is Jan. 27.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
11:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Country Club Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:43 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was tagged.
3:56 a.m.: A Briarstone Road resident reported their lights were flickering and a smoke smell had filled their home. Firefighters searched the home and were unable to locate the source. The person called back at 9:13 a.m. with the same issue. Again, firefighters were unable to find the problem. Around 10 a.m., the resident informed the Fire Department they had resolved the issue — the smell and flickering lights were coming from a malfunctioning power strip that was plugged into one of the outlets.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
8:53 p.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported a rat "the size of a cat" was inside their home. Police responded and cleared the area a short time later. It is unknown at this time if the rat was located, or how big it was. Animal Control was also notified.
8:09 a.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:03 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:49 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a citation for operating with an expired license.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Dec. 26
8:04 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a criminal complaint for a stop sign violation.
9:31 a.m.: National Grid was notified regarding a damaged gas access point on Proctor Street.
8:53 a.m.: The Conservation Commission was notified of graffiti on Powder House Hill Street.
ESSEX
Friday, Dec. 27
6:28 a.m.: A driver on Lukfin Street and Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Thursday, Dec. 26
5:02 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on Belcher Street. No injuries were reported, only property damage. Police plan on issuing a court summons to the driver for leaving the scene of an accident.
12:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Soginese Creek Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
