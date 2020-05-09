In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, May 8
1:15 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Stanwood Street for a report of assault.
Thursday, May 7
4:26 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Elm Street.
2:35 p.m.: Police were dispatched to O'Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street for a report of a school problem.
ROCKPORT
Friday, May 8
Medical aid: A Curtis Street resident required two lift assists, at 1:42 and 2:53 p.m.
Thursday, May 7
8:36 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Railroad Avenue and Main Street received a civil infraction for failing to yield for a pedestrian at a crosswalk.
5:14 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported someone had left a trash bag on the sidewalk by the driveway. The DPW was notified to remove it.
4:35 p.m.: Officers assisted in a teacher's appreciation parade at Whistlestop Mall.
4:25 p.m.: Officers spoke with a driver regarding complaints of his speeding down Hodgkins Road.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, May 7
7:26 p.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:58 a.m.: Report of a gas leak on Mill Street. The situation was reportedly under control and National Grid was notified to repair the gas line.
6:25 a.m.: A Mill Street resident reported ongoing issues with neighbor's dog. Animal Control was notified.
ESSEX
Thursday, May 7
10:35 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Apple Street.
12:37 p.m.: A pick-up truck rear-ended another pick-up on Main Street. Both drivers refused ambulance services. The perpetrator was given a verbal warning for tailgating and his pick-up towed from the scene. The other truck was driven away on its own power.
10:42 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove eight pieces of drywall left standing in the woods by Centennial Grove Road. Officers believe the walls were set up for paintball.