In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, April 6
8:15 p.m.: Police were sent to Perkins Street for a report of a disturbance. Peace was restored.
4:49 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the YMCA on Middle Street for a report of drug activity.
4:45 p.m.: Lost or found property was reported on Bray Street.
4:28 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
11:42 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was collected from Spring Street and disposed of properly.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 7
1:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on Twin Light Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, April 6
7:43 p.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for not having working headlights.
2:40 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person on the corner of Granite Street and Doctor's Run for walking the dog without a leash.
8:40 a.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 6
Recreational areas closed: Officers dismissed multiple people from Coach Ed Field Playground, Masconomo Park, Hyland Athletic Field, Lobster Cove and Singing Beach throughout the day. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
6:59 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was ticketed.
3:41 p.m.: MassHighway was notified to remove a ladder in the middle of Route 128's northbound lanes.
10:49 and 2:09 a.m.: Medical emergencies at The Plains and on Lincoln Street. Both patients refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Monday, April 6
6:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:23 p.m.: A Chebacco Terrace resident reported that a food order never arrived at the house. Officers advised the person to call his or her bank to cancel the charge.
2:45 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a fire in a Lakeview Road driveway. Contractors accidentally started the fire when trying to remove an oil drum from the property.
1:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:06 a.m.: Report of an oil tank leaking inside a Grove Street house. The matter was elevated to a hazardous material incident after firefighters on scene found oil had leaked into a small brook nearby. Massachusetts Environmental was called to clean the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.