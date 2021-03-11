In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 10
2:03 p.m.: A caller from Heights at Cape Ann reported that her daughters weren't at the school bus when she went to get them. Ten minutes later, they were located at a playground and an officer will bring the children to their mother's residence.
1:39 a.m.: An officer found a vehicle with a Maine registration parked at the Speedway gas station on Main Street. The Speedway was closed at this time with the lights off, but the vehicle appeared to be waiting at a pump. An officer spoke with the driver, who explained that he was attempting to figure out how to use Bitcoin to pay for gas. The officer explained that Bitcoin was not accepted at the gas station and that all gas stations in town were closed at this time. The driver explained that he only had three miles left before his car would be completely out of gas. The man said he would wait until the gas station opened and then he would head back to Maine.
Tuesday, March 9
7:22 p.m.: Two hypodermic needles were retrieved from Wesley Condominiums at 80 Prospect St. and disposed of safely.
12:19 p.m.: A person found an assortment of credit cards on the street and brought them to the police station at 197 Main St.
10:39 a.m.: A caller from 21 Addison St. reported that there were two men, one of whom appeared highly intoxicated, standing in the front hallway. She told police she doesn't believe they belong there or that the intoxicated man can care for himself.
12:05 a.m.: An officer stopping by 7-Eleven at 28 Washington St. before going to a detail in the harbor noticed that there was a car in the parking lot that had loud music playing. The officer saw the driver exit the vehicle and followed the driver into the store and asked the driver to lower the music. The driver told the officer to take it easy as he was leaving as soon as he made his purchases. The man was rude and "spewing a bunch of creative insults my way," the officer detailed. Another officer came onto the scene and told the man that he should have just lowered the music and he wouldn't have been held up.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 10
5:38 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:58 a.m.: Report of a scam call on Main Street. No personal information was given to the scammer.
Medical emergencies on on Haven Avenue at 8:50 a.m. and Broadway Avenue at 10:05 a.m. Both individuals refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 10
10:09 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
10:11 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
6:19 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
4:38 p.m.: Officers spoke with two parties involved in a verbal dispute on School Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 10
2:52 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a criminal application for operating with a suspended license.
1:34 p.m.: Officers advised a Southern Avenue resident who reported suspicious activity on the street.