In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Nov. 7
9:37 p.m.: Police were summoned to the rear of a Maplewood Avenue business on report of three individuals assaulting a single individual. Officers could not locate the combatants.
7:28 p.m.: Christopher M. McCollum, 29, of 26A Willow St. in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of shoplifting by concealing merchandise at the Dollar General store on Whistlestop Way.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Nov. 7
9:56 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite Street and Quarry Road received a verbal warning for having a headlight out.
9:38 p.m.: An officer returned property to a Briarstone Road resident.
8:40 and 5:14 p.m.: Two lift assists at Haven Avenue and Millbrook Park.
4:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Haven Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:19 a.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Nov. 7
8:45 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:57 p.m.: A car parked in a Central Street crosswalk was tagged.
6:49 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for having expired registration and a stop sign violation. The car was towed.
6:16 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for license plate obstruction.
6:02 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
4:15 p.m.: A person reported a past hit-and-run accident on Mill Street.
ESSEX
Friday, Nov. 8
6:44 a.m.: Firefighters assist at site on Main Street.
Building and area checks down around town through the morning.
Thursday, Nov. 7
10:38 p.m.: A verbal warning was given to a driver on Eastern Avenue for an unspecified violation.
9:17 p.m.: A person came into the station to report a theft.
8:07 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a medical aid call on Western Avenue for an unconscious or unresponsive person. The patient was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
4:09 p.m.: Erratic operator reported on Main Street. The motorist was spoken to.
11:19 a.m.: Assistance given with an animal complaint on Western Avenue.
10:47 a.m.: Citizen given assistance on Martin Street.
Building and area checks down around town through the day.
