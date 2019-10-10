In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Thursday, Oct. 10

12:05 a.m.: Police said they will seek a court summons for a Gloucester man on the charges of speeding and leaving the scene of a property damage accident near the Halibut Point Restaurant on Main Street.

Wednesday, Oct 9

12:05 p.m.: Police responded to the Blackburn Circle on Route 128 on report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The man was just using his cell phone.

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, Oct. 9

7:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.

7 p.m.: Report of a car parked by Beach Grove Cemetery after hours. Officers left a courtesy tag on the car notifying the owner when the cemetery closes.  

6:32 p.m.: Report of a telephone pole sparking on Harraden Avenue. Police, fire and a National Grid crew responded. Firefighters remained at the scene while National Grid worked on fixing the pole. Police were cleared from the area. 

4:03 p.m.: A person reported they lost their wallet on Main Street. 

1:40 p.m.: A Bayridge Lane resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given out to the scammer. 

Tuesday, Oct. 8

7:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.

9:46 a.m.: A Jewett Street resident reported fraudulent charges made on their credit card. The matter is still under investigation. Officers advised the person to also notify their bank about the issue. 

9:43 a.m.: The Fire Department was called to wash down a car leaking gasoline on Broadway.

7:34 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, Oct. 9

8:30 p.m.: A driver on Proctor Street received a verbal warning for driving without headlights on. 

3:20 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported. One of the cars was towed from the scene.

11:39 a.m.: A truck reportedly dragged down cable wires on Union Street. Comcast was notified.

10:45 a.m.: Bryan Raposo, 16, of Maine, was arrested on Lincoln Street for a previous warrant. 

9:34 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for impeded operation. 

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Traffic stops: Three drivers on School Street were pulled over for speeding at 7:27, 8:34 and 9:32 p.m. The first two drivers received verbal warnings while the third received a citation. The driver at 7:27 p.m. also received a verbal warning for a seat belt violation.

7:11 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.

8:29 a.m.: Report of a car pulled over facing the wrong way by Exit 15 on Route 128 northbound. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the car.

ESSEX

Thursday, Oct. 10

7:10 a.m.: Officers assisted in a utility request.

4:22 a.m.: A driver on the corner of John Wise Ave and Lanes Road received a verbal warning for a traffic violation.

2:50 a.m.: A traffic hazard was removed from Belcher Street.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:21 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for a traffic violation.

12:35 p.m.: Officers advised a Martin Street resident who reported fraud.

