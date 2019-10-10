In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Oct. 10
12:05 a.m.: Police said they will seek a court summons for a Gloucester man on the charges of speeding and leaving the scene of a property damage accident near the Halibut Point Restaurant on Main Street.
Wednesday, Oct 9
12:05 p.m.: Police responded to the Blackburn Circle on Route 128 on report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The man was just using his cell phone.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 9
7:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7 p.m.: Report of a car parked by Beach Grove Cemetery after hours. Officers left a courtesy tag on the car notifying the owner when the cemetery closes.
6:32 p.m.: Report of a telephone pole sparking on Harraden Avenue. Police, fire and a National Grid crew responded. Firefighters remained at the scene while National Grid worked on fixing the pole. Police were cleared from the area.
4:03 p.m.: A person reported they lost their wallet on Main Street.
1:40 p.m.: A Bayridge Lane resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given out to the scammer.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
7:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:46 a.m.: A Jewett Street resident reported fraudulent charges made on their credit card. The matter is still under investigation. Officers advised the person to also notify their bank about the issue.
9:43 a.m.: The Fire Department was called to wash down a car leaking gasoline on Broadway.
7:34 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 9
8:30 p.m.: A driver on Proctor Street received a verbal warning for driving without headlights on.
3:20 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported. One of the cars was towed from the scene.
11:39 a.m.: A truck reportedly dragged down cable wires on Union Street. Comcast was notified.
10:45 a.m.: Bryan Raposo, 16, of Maine, was arrested on Lincoln Street for a previous warrant.
9:34 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for impeded operation.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Traffic stops: Three drivers on School Street were pulled over for speeding at 7:27, 8:34 and 9:32 p.m. The first two drivers received verbal warnings while the third received a citation. The driver at 7:27 p.m. also received a verbal warning for a seat belt violation.
7:11 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
8:29 a.m.: Report of a car pulled over facing the wrong way by Exit 15 on Route 128 northbound. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the car.
ESSEX
Thursday, Oct. 10
7:10 a.m.: Officers assisted in a utility request.
4:22 a.m.: A driver on the corner of John Wise Ave and Lanes Road received a verbal warning for a traffic violation.
2:50 a.m.: A traffic hazard was removed from Belcher Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
11:21 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for a traffic violation.
12:35 p.m.: Officers advised a Martin Street resident who reported fraud.
