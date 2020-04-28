In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, April 27
2:07 p.m.: A woman from 4 Oak St. reported that a package that was scheduled to have been delivered by Amazon was not there. She explained to police that she has no idea where it may have been taken.
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 27
5:47 p.m.: Report of a person walking on the train tracks by Main Street. The person told the officer on scene that he got lost and was using the tracks to find his way home. No further action was taken.
4:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Heritage Drive. The person refused ambulance services.
9:02 a.m.: The DPW was notified to clear a large tree limb down from the roadway on Thatcher Road.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 27
6:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:18 p.m.: A Proctor Street resident filed a report claiming his lawn had been vandalized.
10:10 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a hanging tree branch on Forest Street.
ESSEX
Monday, April 27
10:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Wood Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:57 a.m.: National Grid was notified to fix a low-hanging electrical wire on Apple Street.