In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Nov. 14
8:29 a.m.: Brett T. Lovasco, 21, of 81 Veterans Way, Apt. 1, in Gloucester, was arrested on a straight arrest warrant for possession of a Class A drug and resisting arrest.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
2:19 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for a 35-year-old Gloucester woman on the charge of possession of a Class B drug after she was found passed out at a table in a Main Street restaurant.
11:41 a.m.: Police responded to a Summit Street address on report of an unwelcome guest and arrested Ben A. Labrie, 46, of 6 Summit St. in Gloucester, on a default warrant for failure to appear in court. He was booked and turned over to the court.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 13
11:06 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a downed street sign on Broadway.
5:29 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having a defective plate light.
2:11 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a tree limb down on Haven Avenue.
10:27 a.m.: A driver on Broadway reportedly side-swiped a parked car's side mirror. Information was exchanged between the two car owners. No citations were issued.
8:40 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Squam Hill Road.
6:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:06 a.m.: Lift assist on Stockholm Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 13
12:31 a.m.: Lift assist at Newport Park.
11:25 a.m.: A driver on School Street reportedly side-swiped a parked car's side mirror. Information was exchanged between the two car owners.
3:47 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound reportedly hit a deer. No injuries were reported. The car was towed.
9:53 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a written warning for speeding.
10:50 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for driving with a suspended license. The car was towed from the scene.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 14
6:20 a.m.: Motorist given a verbal warning for a violation during a traffic stop on Southern Avenue at DeSoto Road.
5:20 a.m.: Traffic hazard on Apple Street cleared from road.
1:03 a.m.: Alarm activation on Western Avenue. Property checked and secured.
12:27 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on John Wise Avenue. Property checked and secured.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
11:44 p.m.: Alarm activation on John Wise Avenue. Property checked and secured.
7:55 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid on Chebacco Terrace. The patient refused to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 11:40 a.m., Western Avenue at 5:15 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 7:24 p.m. One car was towed, one motorist will be summonsed to court, and one driver received a verbal warning.
6:04 p.m.: A deer strike occurred on John Wise Avenue near the Boat House Grille. The motorist reported no injuries to responding officers and the deer had run off by the time officers arrived.
4:04 p.m.: At the harbormaster's request, a boat owner was contacted and told to move a trailer carrying a boat from town property on Sumac Drive.
11:59 a.m.: Homeowner reported theft of granite marker at the corner of Martin Street and Western Avenue. The marker, which was town property, had been moved by the Department of Public Works at the Police Department's request. It had been damaged in a car accident over the weekend.
10:50 a.m.: Citizen given assistance on Martin Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
////
growing beards for cancer hometown how much are they each donating to growing beard what do women do
Home Base, A Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program,
"we trying to do different every year, wounded veterans , $50 officers, union a$50, woman blueish highlight , nails
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.