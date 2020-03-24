In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, March 23
6:04 p.m.: Report of a broken-down car on T Wharf. The car owner told police he would contact a tow company the following morning.
3:15 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group trying to access the Rockport Public Schools athletic fields on Jerden's Lane. All outdoor recreational spaces in town are closed to the public during the coronavirus epidemic.
12:33 p.m.: A driver on South Street reportedly drove into a ditch on the side of the road. The driver reported trying to pull over to let a following car pass. The driver was able to get out of the ditch without assistance.
6:53 a.m.: A person on King Street reported seeing a hit-and-run on a parked car. Officers at the scene found the perpetrator had left a note with their information on the damaged car's windshield. No further action was taken.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 23
5:38 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small electrical fire on Deer Hill Street.
8:43 a.m.: Officers cleared out a lot on Beach Street where cars were illegally parked. Reportedly, the confusion began after the lot's "Do Not Enter" sign was removed from its entrance.
ESSEX
Monday, March 23
3:28 and 2:12 p.m.: Two residents called into the department to ask questions about current coronavirus regulations in town.
9:34 a.m.: Firefighters spoke with a Southern Avenue resident regarding illegal burning.
