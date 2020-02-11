In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Feb. 10
8:04 p.m.: Rory M. Tiernan, 35, of 7 Mansfield St., Apt. 2, in Gloucester, was arrested on two counts of larceny for allegedly stealing the counter tip jars at two restaurants.
According to the police report, restaurant staff at Midori on Washington Street and Ocean Garden on Maplewood Avenue reported Tiernan walked in and stole the counter tip jars and then walked out.
Following Tiernan's arrest, according to the report, police searched him and found seven syringes and two used cooking spoons. They also found a steak knife and a folding knife.
7:07 p.m.: Adam Charles Ricker, 56, of 23 Hodgkins Road in Rockport, was arrested on a default arrest warrant for failure to appear in Gloucester District Court.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stop: Eight drivers received warnings — six verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between Friday, Feb. 7, at 6:14 a.m. and Monday, Feb. 10, at 6:05 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester from Driftwood Way at 4:39 a.m. and Holbrook Court at 6:45 p.m.
10:40 a.m.: Report of a dog hit by a car on Granite Street. The dog reportedly left the area and officers were unable to locate it. It was later reported the dog had been transported to a veterinarian's office in Gloucester.
Sunday, Jan. 9
8:39 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a civil infraction for speeding.
8:30 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a civil infraction for operating in violation of a license restriction and a lights violation.
7:55 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a civil infraction for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
6:30 p.m.: A person reported his or her elderly mother on Cleaves Street saw a person with a flashlight looking through their car. Officers told the person to tell the mother to contact them directly if it happens again.
6:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Holbrook Court. The person refused ambulance services.
5:36 p.m.: Report of a Comcast truck blocking a Main Street driveway. The person also reported the driver of the truck urinated on the sidewalk. Officers spoke with the driver and the truck was moved. There was no evidence of urine on the sidewalk.
10:16 a.m.: Officers helped un-jam the deposit box outside the Institution for Savings on King Street.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital from Main Street at 10:24 p.m. and Quarry Ridge Lane at 11:01 p.m.
11:29 a.m.: A South Street resident reported hearing gunshots in a nearby patch of woods for the past two to three weeks. Officers told the resident that it was coyote season and the gunshots are most likely from hunters.
Friday, Jan. 7
6:36 p.m.: Report of a streetlight out on South Street. Officers advised the caller to contact Massachusetts Electric.
2:38 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Thatcher Road and Briny Way received a citation for speeding.
12:37 p.m.: A Mount Pleasant Street resident reported a property dispute. Officers were unable to help as it was a civil matter.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stop: Five drivers received warnings — three verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between Friday, Feb. 7, at 10:49 a.m. and Monday, Feb. 10, at 10:19 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
7:54 p.m.: Report of possible counterfeit money being used on Pine Street. Officers determined the money was real and no further action was taken.
10:34 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for operating with a suspended license.
Sunday, Feb. 9
5:58 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for operating an uninsured motor vehicle with revoked registration. The car was towed from the scene.
1:32 p.m.: Community policing at the 375th Family Fun Day on Church Street.
9:35 a.m.: Public Works was notified of broken glass on Singing Beach.
Saturday, Feb. 8
5:32 p.m.: Report of a hiker lost in Hamilton Woods. The person was found a short time later.
3:54 p.m.: A person on Beach Street notified officers that a dog had bumped into them while they were walking down the street.
10:31 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a court summons for operating with a suspended licence. The car was towed from the scene.
9:04 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Feb. 7
7:10 p.m.: Report of a squirrel in a closet in a Knight Road home. Officers advised the resident to contact a pest control service.
5:08 and 4:37 p.m.: Report of two trees down blocking the roadways on Smiths Point Road and Tappan Street. Officers moved both trees to the side of the road.
ESSEX
Traffic stop: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Monday, Feb. 10, at 10:44 a.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6:46 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
7 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for failing to yield to a stopped school bus.
Monday, Feb. 10
3:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Desoto Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:17 p.m.: Report of a solicitor knocking on doors on Goodwin Court. The solicitor had already checked in with police that morning, so no further action was taken.
11:08 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
