In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 29
7:56 a.m.: A 911 caller from Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave. reported that a woman was having a stroke and hung up. The woman was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further treatment.
12:48 a.m.: A caller reported a fight in front of a Maplewood Avenue store. An officer found nothing upon arrival at the scene.
Monday, June 28
8:56 p.m.: A worker at Captain's Lodge Motel at 237 Eastern Ave. called to request aid regarding a woman who refused to leave and could not pay for her room. An officer transported the woman to the station so she could make a phone call.
5:24 p.m.: Gerald Fitzgerald, 55, homeless, was arrested outside the Action Inc. shelter, 370 Main St., on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of fentanyl after police responded to help with a disorderly guest refusing to leave the premises. Upon arrival, an officer observed a man talking with a sergeant outside of the shelter causing a disturbance. The man, later identified as Fitzgerald, was clearly intoxicated and argumentative, belligerent, and yelling slurs, according to police. Fitzgerald became assaultive, officer said,and was placed under arrest and brought to the station for booking. While searching Fitzgerald at the station, police found a folded piece of paper inside his baseball cap that contained a white powdery substance that was consistent with what fentanyl looks like.
5:55 a.m.: A caller from the Action shelter at 370 Main St. reported that her wallet was lost or stolen some time during the night on June 27 or 28.
1:53 a.m.: A caller from 14 Fremont St. reported concern for the well-being of dog that had been barking for hours. The owner was located by an officer and said that he would bring the dog inside for the night.
Thursday, June 24
6:53 a.m.: An officer received a text from a mother of a Gloucester High School student who reported that her car had been "keyed." The car had damage on both its driver and passenger sides. The vehicle, the woman explained, was parked in the school lot.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 29
2:09 a.m.: Joseph Curcuru, 50, of Gloucester, was arrested on Breakwater Avenue on a outstanding warrant issued out of Rothland, Maine. It is unknown at this time what the warrant was for. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court later in the day.
Monday, June 28
Medical emergencies on on Atlantic Avenue at 8:41 a.m., Broadway at 8:55 p.m., and Sandy Bay Terrace at 9:47 p.m. All three patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:52 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident at the Five Corners intersection off Main Street. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.
4 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a telephone pole on Main Street. The driver and two passengers were transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. The car was towed from the scene. National Grid was notified to fix the electrical pole.
1:02 p.m.: A credit card found inside a kiosk on Dock Square was turned into police custody.
12:41 p.m.: Officers spoke with the manager of Pigeon Cove Wharf regarding people dumping their trailers and grills in the area.
10:57 a.m.: National Grid was notified to repair a sparking transformer on Bearskin Neck.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 28
11:49 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Medical emergencies on Raymond Street at 5:55 p.m. and Summer Street at 11:11 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:50 p.m.: Report of two young males stealing two sodas from Richdale on Beach Street. Officers located the two children and issued them no-trespassing orders. They were sent back to the store to pay for their drinks.
11:21 a.m.: A representative from a beverage company dropped off free energy drinks to members of the department.
11:01 a.m.: Animal Control removed three skunks wandering in front of Cala's Restaurant on Beach Street.
8:27 a.m.: A boat owner reported items had been stolen from his boat on Ashland Avenue.
7:28 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a damaged crosswalk sign on School Street.
ESSEX
Monday, June 28
6:37 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured deer on Main Street.
8:36 a.m.: Report of a turned-over rowboat with a person hanging off the side on Chebacco Lake. The boater was able to turn over the boat and row back to shore with help from a kayaker before first responders arrived on scene. Officers spoke with the boater on Wood Drive. Medical services were refused.