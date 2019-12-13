In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Dec. 12
4:02 p.m.: A Cleveland Street resident reported receiving a scam phone call regarding her National Grid account. A report was taken.
1:18 p.m.: An Essex Avenue resident reported receiving a phone call listed by her caller ID as "police" and she then provided her address and Social Security number. She was advised the call was not from the police and she was a victim of identity theft. She was advised to report any subsequent activity.
12:01 p.m.: An employee of Sudbay Automotive Group reported a motor vehicle was stolen off the dealership's lot. The dealership called about a half-hour later to report the vehicle was located.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Dec. 13
2:17 a.m.: Officers conducted a building check at the Whistlestop Mall.
1:22 a.m.: Officers conducted a building check on Broadway.
Thursday, Dec. 12
5:47 p.m.: A person was transported to the hospital by ambulance, following a medical emergency on Main Street.
10:41 a.m.: A person was transported to the hospital by ambulance, following a medical emergency on Lindy Lane.
ESSEX
Friday, Dec. 13
6:34 a.m.: Police responded to a report of an erratic operator on Route 133 near the Ipswich town line. A court summons was issued, but no further details were immediately available.
6:31 a.m.: An officer issued a citation to a motorist, following a traffic stop on Story Street and Lowe Hill Road.
Thursday, Dec. 12
1:27 p.m.: A citation was issued to a motorist, following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue. The log indicates a court summons was also issued but no further details were available.
1:06 p.m.: An officer issued a citation to a motorist, following a traffic stop on Southern Avenue.
10:49 a.m.: An officer issued a citation to a motorist, following a traffic stop on Main Street.
10:31 a.m.: An officer issued a citation to a motorist, following a traffic stop on Main Street.
8:47 a.m.: Police and fire responded to a head collision on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported, but a court summons was issued. No further details were available.
