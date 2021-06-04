In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, June 3
4:45 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Good Harbor Beach for a report of suspicious activity in a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, police spoke to a couple in the back of a van who were enjoying each other's company.
12:38 p.m.: A caller reported that he was hit in a crosswalk at Bass Avenue and East Main Street on Wednesday between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The vehicle was described to be a blue van driven by a white man. The driver stopped and spoke to the pedestrian before leaving the scene. The pedestrian is now at the hospital and would like to report the accident.
7:51 a.m.: A white Hyundai was reported to parked overnight in a one-hour parking spot.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 3
5:29 p.m.: A parent on Ganon Court reported his or her child missing. The child was later found safe in the house. No further action was taken.
5:25 p.m.: Environmental Police relocated a raccoon from a resident's backyard on Penzance Road.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, June 3
11:03, 7:51 and 6:32 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Plum Hill Road, Church Street and Lincoln Street. respectively. All three individuals refused ambulance services.
1:08 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:55 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:37 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
ESSEX
Friday, June 4
6:57 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for a stop sign violation.
Thursday, June 3
10:59 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:13 p.m.: Report of a disturbance on Southern Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
1:50 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
Wednesday, June 2
3:27 p.m.: Officers advised a resident about a possible fraud attempt over the phone.
2:41 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car at Perkins Marine, off Main Street.
10:26 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.