In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Aug. 17
9:04 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Main Street and disposed of safely.
7:46 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Broadway.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
6:59 p.m.: A man told police he was backing up into a spot at the Causeway Restaurant on Essex Avenue when another man drove up his car and began threatening him, a report said. The man said the other driver walked up to his car and attempted to pull the driver’s door open, but the door was locked. The man provided a video of the other man yelling at him. A witness told a similar story, that the man was yelling and making threats before parking in the rear of the restaurant. The man accused of making threats told police the other driver had stolen the parking spot from him, and then gave him a dirty look. He denied making threats or grabbing the door handle. Eventually, the man produced some identification and was told not to cause another disturbance over a parking space. The man said he was leaving anyway and left.
6:48 p.m.: A person was concerned about a padlock no longer being on the door of an Elwell Street apartment and notified police before entering to retrieve some clothing or someone else. Police found the door still locked. When the apartment was opened, they conducted a protective sweep but found no one inside. The person was unable to determine what property to pick up and the apartment was locked.
4:56 p.m.: A crash with property damage only on Gloucester Crossing Road resulted in charges being filed. A caller reported being rear-ended by a woman who then left the scene. The log refers to police seeking charges.
11:59 a.m.: A 23-year-old Salem man was arrested on two counts of possession of a Class B drug after a motor-vehicle stop on Causeway Street. Police noticed the blue Honda CRV with a tinted license plate he was driving after it exited Grant Circle onto Route 128 southbound without signaling and driving abnormally slow. Police said in a report they smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and the driver told police he had not smoked that day. Police noticed the driver’s speech seemed slurred and his motor functions appeared delayed. Police asked the driver to perform field sobriety tests to determine if he was under the influence, and while doing so police noticed a bulge in his left sock, which the driver appeared to try and conceal. The officer told the driver to stop reaching in his sock before having to restrain his hands. The officer placed the driver in handcuffs and found two small baggies of what appeared to be crack cocaine, the report said, at which time the driver was arrested. He was charged with one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of crack cocaine. Police also cited him for failing to signal and improper display of a license plate under tinted plastic.
11:42 a.m.: A disturbance involving a possible drone pilot was reported on Hovey Street. A caller from the “Wicked Tuna” TV show called police and reported that a drone was flying too close to a helicopter filming the show. The caller gave a name of a person who might be flying the drone and asked police to check and see if the person was operating the drone. Police attempted to call the person but could not contact him.
11:12 a.m.: Product was reported stolen from Ocean Breeze Cultivators at 11 Dory Road, Apt. 3.
11:01 a.m.: A 40-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a straight arrest warrant after police saw him out of Oak Grove Cemetery onto Washington Street.
8:54 a.m.: A 35-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a straight arrest warrant. The man was wanted on two default warrants out of Gloucester District Court on charges of assault and battery and two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime. Police found the man hiding in a closet buried under clothes. He was taken to the Rockport Police Department for booking and taken to Gloucester District Court.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 24
7:10 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Lufkin Point Road address for a person suffering chest pain.
12:49 a.m.: After a report of a fall, a patient on Main Street refused an ambulance transport.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
10:07 p.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at a Centennial Grove Road address.
9:32 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Story Street address after an alarm sounded. The alarm later proved to be false.
2:57 p.m.: Police received a “be on the lookout” notification.
10:08 a.m.: A report was made at a Western Avenue address about an alleged fraud/scam.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Traffic stops were made on Granite Street at 10:44 a.m. and Charte Court at 9:45 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
3:35 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle hit-and-run on Main Street.
8:48 a.m.: Public Works was notified of tree reported down on Marmion Way.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
8:44 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Squam Road address.
6:56 p.m.: A request was made for the Harbormaster at Sandy Bay Ledge.
4:11 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Broadway address.
3:26 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was refused at a Penzance Road address.
11:58 a.m.: After a report of downed wires at T Wharf, the utility company was notified.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 24
10:13 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street, a verbal warning was issued.
10:02 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Old Essex Road, a verbal warning was issued.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
11:35 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of School and Friend streets, a verbal warning was issued.
10:27 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Union and Central streets, a verbal warning was issued.
8 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Pine Street and Deer Hill Road, a citation was issued.
7:58 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Pine Street and Woodholm Road, a verbal warning was issued.
5:36 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street, a citation was issued.
5:15 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Pine Street and Deer Hill Road, a verbal warning was issued.
2:57 p.m.: A “be on the lookout” notification was made.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
10:23 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128 (near the Essex town line), a written warning was issued.
8:50 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Pine Street and Moses Hill Road, a verbal warning was issued.
6:15 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Pine Street and Moses Hill Road, a written warning was issued.
6:08 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street, a verbal warning was issued.
1:38 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported with no reported injuries on Central Street.
Monday, Aug. 21
10:05 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop in the vicinity of Pine Street and Rockwood Heights Road, a Gloucester man was cited driving with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
8:44 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street, a verbal warning was issued.
8:18 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Ledgewood Road, a written warning was issued.
8:13 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Union and Church streets, a verbal warning was issued.
6:45 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Tanglewood Road, a citation was issued.
6:44 p.m.: A report was made about property damage and alleged vandalism at a Lincoln Street address.
6:20 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of School Street and Hidden Ledge Road, a written warning was issued.
11:58 a.m.: A “be on the lookout” notification was sent out to area police departments after an alleged incident.
9:47 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street, a verbal warning was issued.
Sunday, Aug. 20
2:13 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Beach Street, a verbal warning was issued.