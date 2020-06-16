In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 16
6:37 a.m.: A caller from Norseman Avenue reported that someone broke into her vehicle and that she has video footage to prove it.
Monday, June 15
8:45 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a reported disturbance on the second floor of 27 Liberty St. Upon arrival, the caller from the first floor directed the police to the second floor where they could hear loud music and lots of banging around. After knocking on the apartment door for approximately 5 minutes, they were let inside by one of the roommates. He directed the police to the third floor where he said that his other two roommates were fighting. There, police observed roughly 25 empty bottles of Corona beer on the kitchen table and on the floor. Beer was reported be spilled everywhere. As police entered the bedroom, they observed tow men shoving each other and yelling. Both men had minor cuts on their faces and both were highly intoxicated. When asked, both men declined medical attention and declined to press charges against each other because they were friends. They agreed to go to their respective bedrooms for the night.
6:17 p.m.: A dog was reported to be on the northbound side of the A. Piatt Andrew bridge on Route 128.
5:55 p.m.: A caller from Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave. reported that someone had shoplifted and left the property prior to the police arriving on the scene. It appeared the person might only have taken a bag of candy.
12:48 p.m.: A Highland Street resident walked into the police station lobby to report identity theft.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 16
2:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Hale Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Monday, June 15
9:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Greystone Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:34 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on the corner of Main and High streets. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Information was exchanged between the two drivers. Both cars were driven away from the scene.
2:52 p.m.: The DPW reported "anti-police" stickers on various stop signs around town. The stickers were later removed.
12:43 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported a wall on the property, which abuts Halibut Point State Park, was damaged and two lawn chairs were missing.
11:47 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on King Street.
11:31 a.m.: A Marmion Way resident reported a scam phone call. The scammer claimed to be a member of the Thatcher Island Committee and was soliciting donations in the form of Amazon gift cards. Incidentally, the Marmion Way resident is a legitimate Thatcher Island Committee member who checked with a fellow member to confirme the organization does not take Amazon gift cards as donations.
10:32 a.m.: Officers assisted getting a motor home unstuck from the end of Bearskin Neck.
9:14 and 8:32 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Railroad Avenue and Martha's Lane. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 15
8:31 p.m.: Officers assisted a Woodcrest Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his name.
6 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a neighbor dispute on Central Street.
3:09 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:04 p.m.: Minor two-car accident on Beach Street. The two drivers exchanged information.
ESSEX
Tuesday, June 16
7:11 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Western Avenue and Red Gate Road received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
Monday, June 15
11:16 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Martin Street.
10:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:35 p.m.: Report of a person shooting a BB gun at geese near Wood Drive. The person reportedly lived in Hamilton and Hamilton police were notified.
7:47 p.m.: A driver on Landing Road received a citation for speeding.
5:46 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small grease fire at a Moses Lane residence.
2:30 p.m.: A person came to the police station to report harassment.