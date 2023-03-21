In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

ESSEX

Monday, March 20

Traffic stops were made at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Desoto Road at 6:10 a.m. and Southern Avenue at 6:19 a.m., when the drivers were given verbal warnings, and on John Wise Avenue at 6:40 a.m. when a written warning was issued to the driver.

Sunday, March 19

Traffic stops were made on Eastern Avenue at 8:59 a.m. and Main Street at 11:30 a.m., when the drivers were issued citations, and on Martin Street at 8:37 p.m., when a verbal warning was given,

5:15 p.m.: Property that was reportedly lost and found was returned at a John Wise Avenue address.

11:53 a.m.: Firefighters conducted a medical transport from a Western Avenue address.

MANCHESTER

Monday, March 20

10:16 p.m.: A report was made about trash dumped at an Atwater Avenue address. Public Works was notified.

5:35 p.m.: During a traffic stop on Beach Street, a verbal warning was issued for a stop sign violation.

5:30 p.m.: A report was made at a Beach Street address about a suspicious motor vehicle. Police reportedly found nothing.

10:58 a.m.: A written warning was issued for a hands-free violation during a motor vehicle stop on Beach Street.

Friday, March 17

7:50 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street for allegedly driving with a revoked license and a plate violation, a verbal warning was issued.

6:56 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle on the southbound lanes of Route 128. AAA reportedly responded to the scene.

5:06 p.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at a Summer Street address.

4:50 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Beach Street for an alleged stop sign violation, a verbal warning was issued.

2:07 p.m.: A brush fire was reported on the southbound side of Route 128. The fire was reportedly put down.

10:34 a.m.: A person with a dislocated knee was taken by ambulance from an Atwater Avenue address to a hospital.

ROCKPORT

Saturday, March 18

5:43 p.m.: After an alarm, firefighters were dispatched to a South Street address.

2:13 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Lowest Lane and Summit Avenue.

Traffic stops were made on Mt. Pleasant Street at 10:16 anf 10:51 a.m., and Thatcher Road at 2:09 p.m. Officers issued two written warnings and a verbal warning, respectively.

11:02 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Marmion Way address.

10:31 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at Whistle Stop Mall.

8:49 a.m.: A report was made about an allegedly illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street.

Friday, March 17

7:03 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Hodgkins Road address.

5:35 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Parker

Street address.

4:07 p.m.: A report was made about downed utility wires on Pioneer Circle. The public utility was notified.

GLOUCESTER

Monday, March 6

11:36 p.m.: A burglary or past breaking and entering was under investigation on Millett Street.

7:05 p.m.: Identity theft was reported on Main Street.

4:25 p.m.: A criminal complaint was filed against a 26-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with malicious destruction of property worth less than $1,200 at a restaurant on Railroad Avenue.

2:43 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call at Heights at Cape Ann.

9:30 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call on East Main Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you