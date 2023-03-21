In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Monday, March 20
Traffic stops were made at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Desoto Road at 6:10 a.m. and Southern Avenue at 6:19 a.m., when the drivers were given verbal warnings, and on John Wise Avenue at 6:40 a.m. when a written warning was issued to the driver.
Sunday, March 19
Traffic stops were made on Eastern Avenue at 8:59 a.m. and Main Street at 11:30 a.m., when the drivers were issued citations, and on Martin Street at 8:37 p.m., when a verbal warning was given,
5:15 p.m.: Property that was reportedly lost and found was returned at a John Wise Avenue address.
11:53 a.m.: Firefighters conducted a medical transport from a Western Avenue address.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 20
10:16 p.m.: A report was made about trash dumped at an Atwater Avenue address. Public Works was notified.
5:35 p.m.: During a traffic stop on Beach Street, a verbal warning was issued for a stop sign violation.
5:30 p.m.: A report was made at a Beach Street address about a suspicious motor vehicle. Police reportedly found nothing.
10:58 a.m.: A written warning was issued for a hands-free violation during a motor vehicle stop on Beach Street.
Friday, March 17
7:50 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street for allegedly driving with a revoked license and a plate violation, a verbal warning was issued.
6:56 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle on the southbound lanes of Route 128. AAA reportedly responded to the scene.
5:06 p.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at a Summer Street address.
4:50 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Beach Street for an alleged stop sign violation, a verbal warning was issued.
2:07 p.m.: A brush fire was reported on the southbound side of Route 128. The fire was reportedly put down.
10:34 a.m.: A person with a dislocated knee was taken by ambulance from an Atwater Avenue address to a hospital.
ROCKPORT
Saturday, March 18
5:43 p.m.: After an alarm, firefighters were dispatched to a South Street address.
2:13 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Lowest Lane and Summit Avenue.
Traffic stops were made on Mt. Pleasant Street at 10:16 anf 10:51 a.m., and Thatcher Road at 2:09 p.m. Officers issued two written warnings and a verbal warning, respectively.
11:02 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Marmion Way address.
10:31 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at Whistle Stop Mall.
8:49 a.m.: A report was made about an allegedly illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street.
Friday, March 17
7:03 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Hodgkins Road address.
5:35 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Parker
Street address.
4:07 p.m.: A report was made about downed utility wires on Pioneer Circle. The public utility was notified.
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 6
11:36 p.m.: A burglary or past breaking and entering was under investigation on Millett Street.
7:05 p.m.: Identity theft was reported on Main Street.
4:25 p.m.: A criminal complaint was filed against a 26-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with malicious destruction of property worth less than $1,200 at a restaurant on Railroad Avenue.
2:43 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call at Heights at Cape Ann.
9:30 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call on East Main Street.