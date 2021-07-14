In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 13
Medical emergencies on White Way at 6:34 a.m. and Squam Hill Court at 8:30 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:26 and 1 p.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for speeding.
10:51 a.m.: A lost credit card found on Main Street was turned into police custody.
8:26 a.m.: Public Works was notified to trim overgrown tree limbs and brush blocking a stop sign on High Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 13
5:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:02 p.m.: Animal control was notified of a sick seagull on Singing Beach.
4:53 p.m.: Report filed regarding possible identity theft on Central Street.
2:36 p.m.: Report of an SUV car roll-over on Route 128 southbound. One adult driver and five children were in the car at the time of the accident. According to the Manchester Fire Department, the children suffered minor injuries. First responders used the Jaws of Life to free the adult from the wreckage. The adult reportedly suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries. All six were transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. State police are investigating the crash.
ESSEX
Tuesday, July 13
10:06 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
11:49 a.m.: Officers advised a person who came to the station to report possible fraud.