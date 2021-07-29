In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 29
8:03 a.m.: A deceased seagull was removed from Federal Street.
Wednesday, July 28
4:36 p.m.: An Orchard Road resident called about her lost feline, a gray and black cat with a white stripe.
4:36 p.m.: A caller visiting from Maine stated that he saw a small red dog running loose around Harbor Loop. Animal control responded but was unable to find the dog.
4:09 p.m.: A woman called to report that she has seen a skunk during the day.
1:06 p.m.: A caller from Woodward Avenue reported that his wife and son were bitten by a dog at the Gloucester Dog Park on Hough Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 28
10:47 p.m.: A found iPhone, black Motorola phone with a case, black Timex digital watch, beaded change purse and pair of glasses were submitted into police custody.
Medical emergencies on Martha's Lane at 8:31 a.m. and Main Street at 4:08 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 28
4:26 p.m.: Report of a car parked in a no-parking zone on Rosedale Avenue. Officers found the "no parking" sign in the area was blocked by tree branches. Public Works was notified to clear the brush away from the sign.
2:18 p.m.: A tow truck was called to tow a broken-down bus on Route 128 southbound.
2:38 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for having defective equipment and an inspection sticker violation.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 28
6:28 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:54 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:48 a.m.: A found pair of keys was turned into police custody.