In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 30
7:02 a.m.: Mark A Fletcher, 43, of 7 Riggs St was arrested on a straight arrest warrant.
Wednesday, July 29
6:16 p.m.: A man walked into the police station to report a theft. He explained to an officer that he met a girl on Facebook and had only conversed with her via phone and internet. She had asked him to buy two Amazon Gift Cards for her children in order for them to play video games online. He went to the store, purchased the cards as instructed. The man said that he has since put a hold on one of the gift cards — which had only had $100 removed from the card.
6:16 p.m.: A possible fight was reported on the bridge by Nautilus Road.
5:04 p.m.: An officer reported that a sign for the quarries was torn down on High Street.
1:33 p.m.: A caller reported that she and her daughter were being harassed on Pavilion Beach at Fort Square.
11:45 a.m.: A woman turned in a leather wallet with various cards. She explained to an officer that she had found the wallet at the MBTA station on Railroad Avenue.
11:02 a.m.: Two hypodermic needles were recovered at the intersection of 218 Washington St. and 26 Gloucester Ave. and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 30
4:35 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 29
10:19 and 10:03 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street received written warnings for speeding.
4:55 p.m.: Report of a cat stuck in a tree on Curtis Street. Animal Control and the Fire Department were dispatched. The Fire Department was unable to get to the cat with its ladder truck, and the cat was left in the tree.
12:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. Services were rendered on site.
10:09, 9:38 and 8:15 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Squam Road, School Street and Curtis Street. All three patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 29
11:26 p.m.: Report of a pair of shoes found on the Route 128 southbound ramp on Pine Street.
8:25 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
6:31 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick fox in an Old Neck Road yard.
2:58 p.m.: A person reported losing keys on Church Street.
1:01 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on School Street. Officers at the scene spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
9:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 29
6 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
4:22 p.m.: Report of a stolen canoe on Main Street.
1:45 p.m.: An employee of a Main Street restaurant reported a possible check fraud.
12:14 a.m.: Officers assisted a person who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
10:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:40 a.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Western Avenue. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
6:29 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.