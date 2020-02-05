In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 5
12:51 a.m.: Animal control was called to the Causeway Restaurant, 76 Essex Ave., for a half dead cat in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
8:58 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Old Nugent Farm Road for report of suspicious activity. The woman at the address explained that she had heard her front screen door open and close, then open and close a second time. She reported that she keeps her front door locked and was unsure if any attempt was made at opening the second door.
2:55 p.m.: A caller at Ed's Mini Mart, 89 Washington St., reported a stolen scratch ticket.
2:51 p.m.: A caller reported a hit-and-run at 30 E. Main St.
2:49 p.m.: A person came into the station to report fraudulent activity. He explained that he had applied for a job on indeed.com. After he was notified that he did not receive the job, he was informed of a different position as a "personal assistant." He accepted the position. The first task in his new position was to conduct price check on items such as televisions and Playstations for children in need at different stores to see where the better value is. He received a check from his new employer and was instructed to deposit it into his business account on Feb. 3. Cape Ann Savings Bank informed the man that it was a bad check. Police informed the man that this is a common scam and advised him to cease contact with the other party.
2:10 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found in the vicinity of 2 Harrison Ave and 64 Eastern Ave. was disposed of properly.
11:48 a.m.: A person came into the station to report that he had lost his black Adidas man bag in the area of 12 Willow St.
Monday, Jan. 3
8:36 p.m.: A caller at 288 Main St, reported loud music from a band playing at the residence next door. Band members said that they will quit for the night.
8:35 p.m.: Police were called to 276 Washington St. for a report of an unwelcome guest. The building owner states there is tenant at will living in an apartment above the store that he did not consent to be there.The owner said he has not been able to contact the tenant since December but can hear people walking around in the apartment. Police were not able to make contact with the tenant Monday. The following day, police returned to the apartment and still were not able to find the tenant. A clerk in the store reported having seen the tenant and unwanted guest earlier that morning leaving the apartment. Police said that it appears as though they are trying to avoid the landlord.
7:28 p.m.: A caller on Stanwood Point reported that she was hearing voices outside her house but did not see anyone. She reported to police that she was alone at the time and was frightened.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Traffic stops: Nine drivers received warnings — six verbal and three written — for violating various traffic laws between 5:33 and 10:47 p.m.
12:46 p.m.: A person reported being almost got hit by a truck while crossing the street near Broadway and School Street. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a truck matching the person's description.
9:01 a.m.: Fire Chief James Doyle informed police the department was conducting fire drills at Rockport Elementary School on Jerden's Lane.
8:41 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Blue Gate Lane.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — five verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 9:58 a.m. and 10:13 p.m.
4:08 p.m.: A driver on Morse Court received a court summons for operating with a suspended license.
11:27 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Building and area checks done around town from 1:03 to 6:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
7:36 p.m.: The ambulance rescue squad, called for medical aid, transported a sick individual from Chebacco Terrace to the hospital.
Traffic stops were made for various violations on John Wise Avenue at John Wise Lane at 10:08 a.m., Southern Avenue at 1:24 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at 3:41 p.m. No action was taken at the last stop; the other two drivers were given verbal warnings.
3:55 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on John Wise Avenue. A person reported seeing a neighbor removing things from his garage which concerned them as there was police activity at the house the other day. Police said the house visit was for completely different reasons and no further action was taken.
3:13 p.m.: A complaint was lodged about a car parked on Lufkin Point Lane. The car owner was spoken to.
3:05 p.m.: Citizen given assistance on Main Street.
Building and area checks done throughout the day.
