In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, April 14
9:50 p.m.: A complaint about noise at Heights at Cape Ann was lodged.
2:42 p.m.: An officer observed graffiti at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
8:46 a.m.: A caller reported that someone had removed the temporary “No Parking” signs at Wingaersheek Beach on Atlantic Street and thrown them in the woods.
Monday, April 13
7:29 p.m.: Police responded to Beacon Marine Basin on East Main Street for a report of larceny.
6:07 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
3:45 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the northbound side of the Route 128 Extension for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
2:26 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported at the Second Glance Shop on Pond Road.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 15
5:12 and 5:06 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on Twin Light Circle and South Street. Two patients were taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, April 14
6:38 p.m.: Officers advised a Beach Street resident who reported a person continually removing the chain barrier at the foot of the driveway. This person was reportedly caught on the resident’s security cameras multiple times.
2:25 p.m.: Report of gunfire near the corner of Phillips Avenue and Granite Street. Multiple neighbors told officers they did not hear any such noises.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 14
Recreational areas closed: Officers dismissed multiple people from Coach Ed Field Playground, Masconomo Park and Black Beach throughout the day. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
4:33 p.m.: An unruly customer at a Summer Street business was issued a no-trespass order.
3:18 p.m.: Report of a person walking a dog on Route 128 northbound. Officers were unable to locate the person in question.
1:21 p.m.: A Harbor Street resident filed a report regarding possible identity theft.
11:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 14
2:14 p.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors involved in a dispute on Western Avenue.
10:52 a.m.: Report of ahit-and-run that occurred Monday morning at the Greenbelt parking lot on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported.
