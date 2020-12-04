In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Dec. 3
8:56 p.m.: A 21-year-old Smokey Way man was arrested on a straight warrant.
6:24 p.m.: A woman caller reported that a man drove into the yard on Concord Street and asked to pay her to sleep in his car. The caller said she could smell alcohol.He then left. A person reported he pulled into the school lot. An officer found the motor vehicle at West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St., and it was towed back to Everett at the owner's request.
2:58 p.m.: An individual near 3 Nautilus Road was reportedly using a gas-powered leaf blower to blow leaves at people.
9:38 a.m.: Two shoplifters were reported leaving Walgreens at 201 Main St.
9:33 a.m.: A person was reported walking on Route 128 northbound.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Dec. 3
6:49 p.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
3:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on McKay's Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:45 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a missing cat on Hideaway Place.
9:51 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
9:03 a.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Dec. 3
6:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:01 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a past fender bender on Windemere Park.
4:22 p.m.: Manchester Ambulance One provided mutual aid to a fire call in Gloucester.
ESSEX
Friday, Dec. 4
1:33 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Thursday, Dec. 3
5:33 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application on charges of speeding and operating with a suspended license. The car was towed from the scene.
11:45 a.m.: Lift assist on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.