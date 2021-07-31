In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 29
12:27 p.m.: A caller from 6 Dodge St. reported that cars were speeding by his house and throwing dirt.
10:45 a.m.: A man came into the lobby of the police station to file a complaint against an officer. He explained that the day prior around 8 p.m., he had been spoken to by two officers while he was staying at the Beauport Hotel. He stated that one of the officers pressured him to say things he did not want to say and was making fun of his accent. An officer at the lobby explained the process for filing a police complaint and gave him the complaint control form to fill out.
8:49 a.m.: Animal control called back an individual to discuss bees. Police reported that all seems well.
ROCKPORT
Friday, July 30
3:24 a.m.: Report of a possible scam attempt on Marshal Street.
Thursday, July 29
7:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:31 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
5:45 p.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors on Story Street involved in an ongoing dispute.
3:22 p.m.: Report of a three-car accident on Main Street. One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. The cars reportedly received minimal damage.
3:15, 2:57 and 2:43 p.m.: Three drivers on Thatcher Road received written warnings for speeding.
1:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Thatcher Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:26 p.m.: Officers assisted with a funeral car procession to Beach Street Cemetery.
11:06 a.m.: Four illegally parked cars on Bearskin Neck were tagged.
9:43 a.m.: Officers assisted with securing a child's car seat on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 29
7:20 p.m.: Report of two intoxicated males on Pine Street. One was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:18 p.m.: A driver on Rosedale Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
4:39, 4:25 and 2:42 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Pleasant, Pine and Summer streets. All three were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:10 p.m. and 1:05 a.m.: Lift assists on School and Pine streets.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 29
10:41 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a lights violation and having an obscured license plate.
10:05 p.m.: An Addison Street resident reported something was banging on the side of the home. Officers were unable to find the source of the noise. It is believed to have been caused by an animal.
9:38 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a civil citation for marijuana possession and citation for a marked lanes violation. Officers gave the driver a roadside assessment and determined the driver were under the influence of THC, the chemical in marijuana that makes a person "high." Tally's was called to towed the vehicle, but the car was later picked up by the driver's parent.
7:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:20 p.m.: A boat parked on a trailer left behind at a Conomo Point parking lot for days was towed . The town reportedly notified the owner to move the boat days before it was towed.
11:04 a.m.: Officers assisted with traffic on Apple Street while crews worked on a utility pole.