In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Sept. 28
2:06 p.m.: A 28-year-old Cleveland Street man was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Uxbridge District Court.
12:30 p.m.: A landlord claimed his tenant paid rent with counterfeit money. No further details were available.
6:29 p.m.: Garrett G. Huygens, 27, of 6 Prospect St., Apt. 3, in Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of drinking in public at the intersection of Prospect and Washington streets.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Sept. 30
4:19 a.m.: Lift assist on Haven Avenue.
12:02 a.m.: Multiple calls regarding an explosion or gunshot sound on Landmark Lane. Officers found some fallen branches on top of a transformer box at the scene. National Grid was notified.
Sunday, Sept. 29
4:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gott Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:51 p.m.: Report of a street entertainer performing for two days straight on Bearskin Neck. The entertainer only had a permit for one day. Officers sent him on his way.
1:49 p.m.: Officers advised a Marshall Street resident that reportedly gave away personal information to a scam caller.
12:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Quarry Ridge Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:50 a.m.: Minor two-car accident on Broadway. No injuries were reported. The two drivers exchanged information.
Saturday, Sept. 28
8:19 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lattof Farm Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:54 p.m.: A driver on Penzance Road received a citation for having expired, non-renewable registration. The car was towed.
6:31 p.m.: A person reported they left behind a box of art somewhere in town. Officers were able to locate the box at the Transfer Station. The person picked up the box from the station the next day.
1:31 p.m.: Officers assisted a Main Street resident who was locked out of their house.
12:16 p.m.: Reading Police reported they had a lost wallet belonging to a High Street resident. The wallet was later returned.
11:58 a.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported a contractor trimming a nearby tree was leaving debris all over the road. Officers spoke with the contractor and the debris was cleaned up.
11:47 a.m.: Officers shut down a Granite Street yard sale as the organizer did not have the necessary permits.
6:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Twin Light Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Sept. 27
7:04 p.m.: The DPW was notified of downed wires on Old Garden Road.
Scam phone calls: Three people reported receiving scam phone calls at 12:35 a.m., 2:10 and 3:35 p.m. No personal information was given out to any of the scammers.
MANCHESTER
Saturday, Sept. 28
8:41 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for failing to use a directional.
3:07 p.m.: Report of a dead dear near the train tracks on Magnolia Avenue. MBCR was notified.
Friday, Sept. 27
7:30 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Norwood Avenue and Washington Street received a verbal warning for obstructing traffic and impeded operation.
3:21 p.m.: Car rollover on Jersey Lane. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Sept. 30
2:18 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Eastern Avenue turned out to be four people talking in the lot of a local business after it closed. They were sent on their way.
12:49 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Conomo Point turned out to be a pair people talking. They were sent on their way.
12:38 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle parked in the lot of an Eastern Avenue turned out to be two people talking after the business closed for the night. They were sent on their way.
Sunday, Sept. 29
9:56 p.m.: Traffic stop on Martin Street. No action taken.
Lead foots: Traffic stops resulted in citations for speeding being issued to individuals on Eastern Avenue at 1:45 a.m. and Western Avenue at 11:08 a.m. ; and verbal warnings to individuals on Eastern Avenue at 11:46 a.m., Western Avenue at 5:34 p.m., Southern Avenue at 6:09 p.m.
5:37 p.m.: Verbal warning given to driver on Western Avenue for failure to have the vehicle inspected.
4:54 p.m.: Traffic stop on John Wise Avenue. No action taken.
Stop sign violations: Two drivers were given verbal warnings during traffics stops on Western Avenue at 1:56 and 3:06 p.m.
11:22 a.m.: A Wood Drive resident reported hearing a high-pitched noise. It turned out to be a neighbor's sewer pump alarm sounding.
1:33 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle parked but running in the lot of an Eastern Avenue turned out to be two people closing the business for the night.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Lead foots: Traffic stops for speeding resulted in individuals being issued citations on Main Street at 6:11 a.m. and Martin Street at 1:22 and 11:01 p.m. ; and verbal warnings on Eastern Avenue at 5:27 and 10:39 p.m., Main Street at 1:38 a.m. and 10:40 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 8:46 and 10:56 p.m.
10:47 p.m.: Verbal warning given to driver on Main Street for having an expired inspect sticker.
9:06 p.m.: A caller complained about a car blocking a driveway on Main Street. The car was gone when an officer arrived.
8:14 p.m.: A resident reported receiving threats over the phone from an unknown caller. Detectives are investigating.
5:33 p.m.: A caller reported a paddleboarder who left from a marina off Main Street had not returned. The harbormaster located her downriver; she was just lost and not injured.
5:13 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for having an expired registration. The person was able to renew it roadside by phone.
2:10 p.m.: A person flagged down a cruiser traveling Martin Street to report a coyote in the area. The officer could not locate the coyote.
2:07 p.m.: Well-being check on a Chebacco Terrace resident requested. The person was not home.
12:46 p.m.: Complaint lodged about a 26-foot cabin cruiser creating large wakes on Chebacco Lake. The harbormaster responded and spoke to the pilot, who removed the vessel from the lake.
11:59 a.m.: Suspicious bag filled with liquid reported outside in front of a Martin Street business. The Fire Department responded, took it and disposed of it. The bag had been filled with liquid and cleaning wipes.
Friday, Sept. 27
Traffic stops were made for an unspecified violation on Apple Street at 11:36 a.m. and Main Street at 10:48 p.m. The drivers were given a written and verbal warning, respectively.
9:40 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation for speeding on Eastern Avenue.
6:47 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for speeding on John Wise Avenue.
10:53 a.m.: An erratic operator was reported on Route 133 near the Ipswich line. The driver could not be located.
9:27 a.m.: Odor of gas reported on Main Street. The Fire Department investigated but could not find the source before the odor dispersed.
9:11 a.m.: A driver received a written warning for speeding on Main Street.
8:58 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for speeding on Eastern Avenue.
