Police/Fire

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 26
7:30 p.m.: Possible vandalism to a motor vehicle in the Good Harbor Beach parking lot. The car owner said he found the rear window smashed after leaving the beach. Police found traces of blood on the car's hatch and the ground. The man confirmed that everything in the vehicle was accounted for. Police then remembered that earlier in the day a man with multiple lacerations to his hands was reported in the same location and transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Police went to the hospital and found the man, who reported he had too much to drink at the beach and that when he was leaving, he slipped in the parking lot, smashing his elbow against the parked car's rear window causing it to break. He apologized for causing the damage and stated that he would pay for the window.
7:10 p.m.: ATV accident with possible injuries reported in the area of King Philip Road. An arriving officer was flagged down by a resident who pointed out a man who was walking away from an overturned ATV. The man told police he was driving the ATV on King Philip Road when he realized he missed his turn on Cononicus Road. He then attempted to make the turn and lost control of the ATV, sending it off the road, upside down, and into the brush alongside the marsh on the opposite side of the roadway. Police said the distance the ATV traveled indicated that the man was driving too fast for the road with no regard for other residents' safety. The ATV was last registered in 2017 in New Hampshire. The man was summonsed to court on charges of negligent and reckless operation, operation on a public way, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
5:23 p.m.: Hundreds of kids at Vernon Pit on Quarry Street moved along.
3:50 p.m.: A 911 caller from Half Moon Beach at Stage Fort Park said two individuals were creating a disturbance. At the time of the call, the disturbance was only verbal.
2:43 p.m.: Teenagers on Poplar Street were reported to be throwing rocks from the stone wall at cars. An officer spoke to the kids who had removed the rocks and moved them along.
8:50 a.m.: Meredith Jean Roffan, 36, of 91 Friend St. Apt. 5 was arrested on Poplar Street after police were called to investigate a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with no reported injuries. Upon arrival, police observed a white SUV with moderate damage on the left driver's side. The vehicle's owner was present but said that she was not in the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver of the SUV said she was traveling west on Poplar Street near Poplar Park when she stopped for a trash truck directly in front of her. She explained that as soon as traffic cleared she slowly began to proceed around the trash truck at which time a red pickup truck came from behind her and side-swiped the SUV. The SUV driver said the pickup driver stopped for a brief second following the crash and stated "I have to go to a doctor's appointment, I'll be right back." The pickup driver never came back.
The group of women in the SUV were able to obtain the pickup's registration number. Police found the unoccupied truck parked at the Mattos Field parking lot on Webster Street. It had moderate damage, including white paint transfer on the left passenger side, police said. Police then went across the street and knocked on the residence. Inside the apartment, police found Roffman who police say admitted to being the pickup driver. She explained that she stopped and there was no damage to the other vehicle. Police then showed Roffman the damage they observed to the SUV and the woman apologized and stated that the reason she left was because she was late for her daily appointment. Roffman could not explain why she did not leave her information or stay on the scene. A query revealed that Roffman's license was suspended and she had an outstanding court warrant for her arrest.
Roffman was arrested on charges of failing to appear upon a warrant, leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage, driving with a suspended license, and violating marked lanes.
7:33 a.m.: Nicholas D. Mazza, 20, homeless and Jacques Rodolosi, 35, of 2 Shepherd St. Apt. 3 were both arrested after police, answering a call to check on the well-being of two men at Oak Grove Cemetery, found them laying down near a gravestone along Derby Street. Rodolosi was sleeping and Mazza was barely awake. Police also found personal belongings, uncapped hypodermic needles and a capped needle containing a brown plaque believed to be an illegal opiate such as heroin or fentanyl, strewn around both men. A search of Rodolosi's bag revealed 21 gabapentin pills for which he did not have a prescription while Mazza had 28 gabapentin pills in his pocket and suboxone. Mazza also had a twisted cellophane bag containing what police believe is fentanyl. Police report both men were not truthful about who the drugs belonged to and stated it was not drugs, "it's only blood." After arresting the two men and placing them in cells at the station, Mazza flooded his cell while also throwing wet toilet paper at the surveillance camera.
Rodolosi was arrested on charges of possession of loaded needles and gabapentin, while Mazza was arrested on charges of possession of loaded needles, illegal possession of Suboxone strips, and gabapentin, and maliciously destroying Cell 2's toilet.
7:19 a.m.: A caller from the Fitz Lane House at 45 Harbor Loop reported finding two hypodermic needles.
2 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Middle and Riggs streets for a two-car crash.
Upon arrival, police found one vehicle with side air bag deployment in the middle of Middle Street while the other car was parked. The driver of the car in the street explained the vehicle was his girlfriend's and he stopped home before heading back to work as a security guard at Matheson Tri-Gas on Grove Street. He reportedly said he was not paying attention and drifted off the roadway and hit the other car. He explained that he was feeling "off" since becoming vaccinated the day before. Police believed the man seemed nervous, and the man explained that he was nervous because he was driving on a suspended license. He was then transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital with head and back pain.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, May 27
5:06 a.m.: Alarm sounded on Broadway. It proved to be false.
3:23 a.m.: Large rock reported in roadway on Thatcher Road. An officer moved to the roadside.
1:13 a.m.: Downed tree on South Street near Jerden's Lane removed by Public Works.
12:51 a.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. Person taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the morning.
Wednesday, May 26
9:24 p.m.: Report of smoking lantern in the middle of the road on Sandy Bay Terrace. It was a spent fireworks that was extinguished by rain.
7:38 p.m.: E-911 call from Thatcher Road confirmed accidental.
Illegal parking: Cars ticketed on Atlantic Avenue at 11:22 a.m. and 1:58 p.m.; owner spoken to on High Street at 2:35 p.m.; and no action required at Kitefield Road and High Street at 5:02 p.m.
4:52 p.m.: A Rockport resident requesting emergency assistance in Peabody was referred to Peabody Police.
Traffic stops for various infractions made on Summer Street at 9:17 a.m. and 3:02 p.m., Norwood Avenue at 9:23 a.m., Thatcher Road and Sandpiper Lane at 1:28 p.m., and Thatcher Road and Farm Lane at 1:54 p.m. One driver received a verbal warning while the rest were issued written warnings.
10:16 a.m.: A person locked out of his or her car at Station Square was given assistance.
10:08 a.m.: Wires down on Main Street. Utility company notified.
Medical emergencies on Broadway at 8:58 a.m., Seaview Street at 11:43 a.m.. Main Street at 4:13 p.m. taken by ambulance to hospital.
Well-being checks made on Main Street at 7:16 and 8:09 a.m.
Mini beats walked on Applecart Road at 6:43 a.m., Jerden's Lane at 7:23 a.m. and Pooles Lane at 2:15 p.m.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.