In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, March 7
7:28 a.m.: A person was rescued out of the water at Harbor Loop.
Saturday, March 6
9:28 p.m.: People were reported to be off-roading on four-wheelers in the Camp Sprindrift parking lot. Upon arrival, an officer only found a couple in a pickup truck looking for a lost dog.
Friday, March 5
1:10 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Allied Materials for a report that a terminated employee had made a threat to a recruiter. The security manager explained that Applied Materials uses the recruiting firm to fill contract positions. In July 2020, the company had hired a number of contract workers while it was ramping up production. Among those workers was a man who had "personality conflicts" with a number of Applied Materials staff and, after his contact expired, was determined to be "not rehirable." The security manager explained that he was notified that someone had called their recruiting agency and made a threat about going to Applied Materials with a gun. The security manager decided to put the company on "lock down," disseminated a picture of the man to staff, and alerted his security team of the potential threat. When an officer spoke to the recruiter, he stated that he had received the phone call earlier that day and the caller began speaking to him about obtaining a temporary technician position in Gloucester. He stated that after an opening at Applied Materials came up, the man speaking to him became upset and began to "rattle off stuff that he couldn't make out." The recruiter then heard the caller state, "If you're not careful (or something like that), someone is going to get shot." Because the caller mentioned a firearm, the recruiter notified his supervisor.
9:25 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Stanwood Point for a report of larceny from a construction site. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with the construction site foreman. At approximately 8 a.m., they had noticed that multiple bundles of 2 x 4 wood and containers of screws and nails were missing from the worksite. A majority of these items were delivered during the work day on March 4 and a second delivery was made after hours at 4:15 p.m. on the same day.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, March 7
8:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:51 a.m.: Firefighters covered the Gloucester Fire headquarters while Gloucester firefighters were tending to a call in their city.
7:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on McKay's Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, March 6
9:08 and 6:12 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Broadway and Pigeon Hill Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:23 a.m.: Officers spoke with a group of people walking their dogs without leashes by the train tracks on Main Street.
10:15 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a coyote sighting near School Street.
2:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person refused ambulance services.
2:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jewett Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, March 5
10:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, March 7
4:30 p.m.: A set of keys found on Central Street was logged into police custody.
3:04 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a brush fire on Old Neck Road.
2:03 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for not having a front license plate and a window tint violation.
1:56 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for speeding.
11:40 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for speeding, tailgating and having defective equipment.
Saturday, March 6
10:30 a.m.: Officers assisted at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on School Street.
1:53 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
Friday, March 5
6:49 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a broken street light on Summer Street.
3:03 p.m.: Lift assist on Magnolia Avenue.
2:46 p.m.: Officers assisted a Powder House Lane resident who was locked out of his or her home.
12:30 and 9:51 a.m.: Lift assists on Magnolia Avenue and Newport Park.
8:32 a.m.: A Pleasant Street resident reported a package had been stolen. The package was later located in a neighbor's yard — high winds reportedly blew it off the resident's porch.
ESSEX
Sunday, March 7
6 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a collared dog wandering around Main Street. Essex does not have a leash law.
1:47 p.m.: Report of a group of children stuck in a marsh off Martin Street. The children were safe and out of the marsh by the time officers arrived. Officers spoke with the parents on site.
10:08 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of two loose dogs running around County Road.
Saturday, March 6
7:13 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a lost and distressed cat on Western Avenue.
6:42 p.m.: Report of a car parked in front of a driveway on Eastern Avenue. The car's owner received a citation and the car was towed.
1:18 a.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Eastern Avenue were tagged.
12:10 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle. The car was towed.
Friday, March 5
3:08 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
11:36 a.m.: A driver on Pond Street received a written warning for having an expired inspection sticker.