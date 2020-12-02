In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 1
1:46 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the rear of 44 Concord St., a vacant lot of land, for a report of a stolen motor vehicle abandoned there. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who co-owned the vacant lot. He explained that he rents storage space in the lot to two separate parties and this vehicle had been on the property possibly since July. When he ran the vehicle identification number through CarFax, he realized the vehicle was stolen and notified police. An officer observed that the vehicle was between two stumps with the passenger mirror smashed, the rear tailgate damaged likely from the removal of registration plates and no plates on the front. The car was locked and there was no sign of the keys or ignition tampering. Tally's Towing arrived and removed the vehicle, whose owner was notified and said he will follow up with his insurance company.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 2
1:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in hospital.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
9:19 p.m.: Report of an electrical box sparking at a residence on South Street. Firefighters found no smoke or fire and told the homeowner to call an electrician.
8:47 p.m.: Report of contractors working late on Lacrosse Avenue. Officers spoke with the workers and they were dismissed for the night.
2:56 p.m.: Report of a vehicle illegally parked on private property on Pleasant Road. The matter is under investigation.
10:35 a.m.: Officers assisted a Pigeon Hill Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his name.
8:05 and 8:03 a.m.: National Grid and the DPW were notified of downed electrical wires on Granite and Main streets.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 1
4:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance by a hospital.
9:54 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a downed cable wire on Harbor Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Dec. 1
10 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
6 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
5:56 p.m.: A driver on Pond Street received a written warning for speeding.
3:54 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Lakeview Road.
2:50 p.m.: Report of a two-car crash at the Richdale's parking lot on Main Street. No injuries were reported. One driver involved in the crash was not at the scene when officers arrived. The other car was towed. Officers filed a crash report.
1:06 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:42 and 8:18 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Choate Street and Story Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.