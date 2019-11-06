In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 6
9:18 a.m.: Officers responded to a Patriots Circle address on report of a loud argument inside the residence. One of the individuals left the property. Peace restored.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
11:40 p.m.: A Centennial Avenue resident called to report a vehicle idling at the location for more than an hour, with several passengers yelling and playing loud music. The operator was instructed to move along.
7:34 p.m.: Officers dispatched to an East Main Street address on report of loud banging and yelling coming from a neighbor's residence. The individuals told officers it was just a verbal dispute about family issues. No physical violence. Peace restored.
11:23 a.m.: Police observed a 39-year-old man of Jacksonville, Florida, in the vicinity of Gould Court and arrested him on five separate outstanding warrants from numerous courts.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 5
5:10 p.m.: Report of a car driving "extremely slow" on Main Street. Officers stopped the car and spoke with the driver. The car was parked on the side of the road and officers gave the driver a ride home.
12:23 p.m.: Officers spoke with two people reportedly involved in a road rage incident at Whistlestop Mall and peace was restored. There was no accident or physical altercation reported.
11:19 a.m.: A DPW employee working a street sweeper reported a Seagull Street resident brushed piles of leaves into the street. Officers told the resident the leaves need to be raked back onto the property and could not be left in the street.
10:11 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite and King streets received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation and not having the car's lights on.
6:53 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a written warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 5
10:34 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for speeding.
10:20 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:57 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:28 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
6:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on The Plains. The person was transported to a hospital.
6:22 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for having defective equipment.
5:47 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for having expired registration. The person was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 6
7:19 a.m.: Assistance given as needed in the case of an animal complaint on Apple Street.
6:05 a.m.: Traffic stop on John Wise Avenue at Lane's Road. The driver was given a verbal warning for an unspecified violation.
Building and area checks throughout town during the morning.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Traffic stops for various violations made on Western Avenue at 7 a.m., Main Street at 9:55 a.m. and 9:40 and 9:50 p.m., Apple Street at 10:19 a.m., Conomo Point Road at 3:05 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 8:35 p.m. All drivers but one were given verbal warnings; the one motorist will be summonsed to court.
8:05 p.m.: Person locked out of a residence on Chebacco Terrace.
6:47 p.m.: Assistance given as needed to a person on Southern Avenue after suspicious activity was reported.
11:40 a.m.: Animal complaint on Apple Street. Animal control notified.
7:33 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to Chebacco Terrace on a report a person requiring medical aid after falling. The person refused to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.
6:05 a.m.: Disturbance on Southern Avenue reported. Person spoken to by officer.
Building and area checks throughout town during the day.
