GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 17
9:01 p.m.: Police received an open-line 911 call and traced it to a Gould Court apartment. The apartment was vacant.
3:42 p.m.: A resident walked into the police station to report an attempted identity-theft scam.
2:47 p.m.: A Maplewood Avenue resident reported a larceny by check. Police are investigating.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Eastern Avenue at Harlow Street at 12:57 a.m., Main Street at 5:59 a.m., and Eastern Avenue at 6:45 a.m. The three drivers were given verbal warnings.
5:42 a.m.: Utility requested on Apple Street. Notification was made.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Utilities were requested on Apple Street at 10 a.m. and 12:34 p.m., and Martin Street at 8:50 p.m. In case, notifications were made.
2:34 p.m.: Assistance given to Manchester police at the scene of a rollover crash on Route 128 southbound near mile marker 51.22
11:43 a.m.: Police and firefighters responded to a two-car crash on Harlow Street. On person was transported to Beverly Hospital by ambulance. Police issued a citation to one driver for speeding.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Apple Street at 10:39 a.m. and Main Street at 10:57 a.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 18
3:34 a.m.: The DPW was notified to sand down the icy roadway on Main Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
5:54 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:22 a.m.: A person claimed he accidentally hit a street sign with the car while trying to avoid the driver in front. No damage was found on the car or street sign. No further action was taken.
11:06 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:41 a.m.: Police notified the state DPW of icy road conditions throughout town.
6:57 a.m.: A driver on Main Street was cited for driving with expired registration. The car was towed from the scene by Tally's Towing.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Parking tickets: From midnight to 1:37 a.m., 18 cars were tagged for parking on the street during the snow ban. At 11 p.m., 12 more cars were tagged.
Spin-outs: Police received three reports of car spin-outs on Route 128 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Officers at the scene were unable to locate each of the three cars.
10:30 p.m.: A group of children throwing snowballs on Pine Street reportedly broke a car windshield. Police filed a report.
7:37 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a court summons for operating with revoked registration. The car was towed by the scene.
2:33 p.m.: Report of a car rollover on Route 128 southbound. A person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:35 p.m.: Report of a car colliding with a tree on Route 128 northbound. A person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:43 a.m.: Two-car accident on Route 128 southbound. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.
