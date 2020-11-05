In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 4
3:21 p.m.: A man from the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center at 67 Middle St. came into the station to report he was scammed over the internet.
1:30 p.m.: A person came in to report a forged check. He noticed the charge went through weeks after the check had been written out.
11:55 a.m.: A caller from 18 Mason St. reported that an air compressor was just stolen.
11:15 a.m.: Potential vandalism reported at 51 Lepage Lane. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the caller who explained that earlier in the day an attendant at a local gas station observed something hanging from her vehicle's exhaust pipe. As the two looked closer, they discovered that a section of a gray and black hair extension had been shoved up inside of the pipe. With the help of the attendant, she was able to remove the hair from the exhaust pipe. She told police that she believes that someone must have put the hair in the pipe sometime during the overnight hours while her vehicle was parked overnight on Cobblestone Lane, near her apartment. She told an officer that she is having an ongoing issue with her neighbor but has no evidence indicating that she had anything to do with this incident at this time.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 4
2:54 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
1:17 p.m.: Report of a low-flying helicopter on Granite Street. An officer in the area reported nothing of the sort could be seen or heard.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Medical emergencies on School Street at 1:45 p.m., School Street on 4:14 p.m. and Old Essex Road at 10:30 p.m. The two earlier patients were taken by ambulance to a hospital while the last refused ambulance services.
5:59 p.m.: Report of a false loan attempt on Loading Place Road.
2 p.m.: Officers removed a large tree branch from the roadway on School Street.
8:27 a.m.: Report of a flag being burned at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery veterans memorial. The matter is under investigation.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 5
6:56 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
9:48 p.m.: Report of two juveniles congregating on Centennial Grove Road. Officers spoke with the children and their parents were called to pick them up.
8:01 p.m.: A driver on Prospect Street received a written warning for speeding.
7:40 p.m.: National Grid requested the Water Department turn off the water on County Road was its crew worked to replace a utility pole.
5:51 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
Fraud: Officers assisted a Lakeshore Drive resident at 9:31 a.m. and a Winthrop Street resident at 4:40 p.m.who both reported false unemployment claim filed in their names.
3:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:48 a.m.: Report of a broken-down car blocking the roadway on Eastern Avenue. The car later received a private tow.